Pokes in the Pros: Allen and Bills Get Huge Win on Monday Night Football

LARAMIE — After a few rough games, Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills back to victory in Week 6 with an all-around performance. The former University of Wyoming quarterback completed 19 of 25 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, while adding nine carries for 18 yards and another score. Allen’s play on Monday Night Football powered Buffalo to a 27-17 win over an Aaron Rodgers-led division rival New York Jets squad.

Buffalo’s success has largely mirrored Allen’s output this season. The team remains unbeaten when Allen throws for over 200 yards, sitting at 4-2 as they prepare to host Tennessee in Week 7.

Here’s how other former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 6:

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson once again led the Bengals’ defense in a 17-7 victory over the New York Giants, posting a team-high nine tackles. His total for the season has now reached 61 tackles, along with one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit. Wilson’s 61 tackles rank second in the NFL.

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland for Week 7.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a quieter game in the Saints’ 51-27 loss to Tampa Bay, recording two tackles. For the season, he has 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hits.

The Saints will host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma contributed four tackles in the Jaguars’ 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in London. He now has 27 tackles for the season as Jacksonville continues to struggle at 1-5.

The Jaguars remain in London to face the New England Patriots in Week 7.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum saw action again in the Broncos’ 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, with 77 percent of his snaps coming on special teams. The Broncos are now 3-3.

Denver will travel to New Orleans for Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard missed his sixth straight game due to injury in the Jaguars’ loss to Chicago. He has yet to play this season.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson remained out due to suspension but is expected to return in Week 7 against New England in London. He has yet to play this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch is currently on the Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 due to a torn ACL. He finished the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.