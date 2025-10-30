Pokes in the Pros: Allen and Bills Regain Momentum

LARAMIE — The bye week may have been exactly what Buffalo and former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen needed. Returning to action, Allen helped lead the Bills to a dominant 40-9 victory over Carolina in Charlotte. While his stat line was modest, the outcome spoke volumes: Allen completed 12-of-19 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown and added two rushing scores on a season-low three carries for seven yards. Through eight games, Allen sits at 1,560 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, plus 261 rushing yards and five scores on the ground for 5-2 Buffalo. The Bills host Kansas City in Week 9.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Marcus Epps had a solid outing in Philadelphia’s 38-20 victory over the New York Giants, recording two tackles. For the season, Epps now has six tackles for 6-2 Philadelphia. The Eagles will be idle in Week 9.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Logan Wilson continued to make plays despite recent reports of reduced snaps and a trade request. He logged five tackles in Cincinnati’s 39-38 loss to the New York Jets. Through eight games, Wilson has 46 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery for 3-5 Cincinnati. The Bengals host Chicago in Week 9.

Frank Crum remained active for Denver, playing 11 snaps, four on offense and seven on special teams, in the Broncos’ 44-24 win over Dallas. Crum has now logged 19 snaps on the season (nine offensive, 10 special teams) for 6-2 Denver, which travels to Houston in Week 9.

Carl Granderson had a quieter game in New Orleans’ 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay, recording one tackle. For the season, he owns 31 tackles, 4.5 sacks (tied for 16th in the league), six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for 1-7 New Orleans. The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Andrew Wingard and the Jaguars were idle this week. Through seven games, Wingard has logged 39 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and one quarterback hit for 4-3 Jacksonville. The Jaguars travel to Las Vegas in Week 9.

Chad Muma was not active in Indianapolis’ 38-14 win over Tennessee. For the season, Muma has five tackles for 7-1 Indianapolis, which travels to Pittsburgh in Week 9.

Treyton Welch remains on the New Orleans practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.