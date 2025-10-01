Pokes in the Pros: Allen and Granderson Battle in Week 4 Reunion

Josh Allen and Carl Granderson embracing each other after playing against one anther. NFL photo from buffalobills.com

LARAMIE — Two former University of Wyoming Cowboys found themselves on opposite sides of the field in Week 4 of the NFL season. Josh Allen and Carl Granderson went head-to-head as Buffalo hosted New Orleans, and both made their presence felt in the game.

Allen led the Bills to a 4-0 start with another strong outing, completing 16 of 22 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed seven times for 45 yards and added a score on the ground. Granderson answered on defense, recording five tackles, one sack on Allen, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Through four weeks, Allen is 85-for-121 for 964 yards with seven touchdowns and just two interceptions. He’s rushed for 159 yards and three scores. Granderson, meanwhile, has 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks (tied for third in the NFL), six tackles for loss, two passes defended and five quarterback hits. The Bills host New England on “Sunday Night Football,” while the Saints look to rebound at home against the Giants in Week 5.

Here’s how the rest of the Wyoming alumni closed out the month of September:

Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Wingard continued his steady play with five tackles and a pass defended in Jacksonville’s 26-21 win at San Francisco. His season totals stand at 22 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and two passes defended for the 3-1 Jaguars, who host Kansas City on “Monday Night Football.”

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson matched his Week 3 performance with five tackles in Cincinnati’s 28-3 loss at Denver. He now has 25 tackles and three passes defended on the season for the 2-2 Bengals, who host Detroit in Week 5.

Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles)

Epps recorded one tackle for the second straight week in the Eagles’ 31-25 win at Tampa Bay. He has two tackles on the season for the undefeated 4-0 Eagles, who host Denver in Week 5.

Chad Muma (Indianapolis Colts)

Muma appeared in his second game of the season during Indianapolis’ 27-20 loss at the Rams. He posted his best outing yet with two tackles, bringing his season total to three for the 3-1 Colts. They host the Raiders in Week 5.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum remained inactive for the fourth straight week as the Broncos defeated Cincinnati 28-3.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.