Pokes in the Pros: Allen and Wilson Continue Career Years

LARAMIE – The Buffalo Bills are on a roll, and former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen continues to lead the charge. Buffalo claimed two victories over the last two weeks, squeaking past Miami 30-27 in Week 9 and downing Indianapolis 30-20 in Week 10.

In Week 9, Allen was instrumental, going 25-for-39 for 235 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. For Week 10, he passed for 280 yards on 22-for-37 attempts with two interceptions but added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, showing his versatility as Buffalo improved to 8-2. Over the season, Allen has tallied 2,281 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and four picks while also rushing for 261 yards and four scores.

Here’s how other Wyoming Cowboys performed in Weeks 9 and 10:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson was relentless in Weeks 9 and 10. In Cincinnati’s 41-24 Week 9 win over Las Vegas, he recorded nine tackles and two fumble recoveries. The following Thursday night, he added eight tackles and one tackle for loss in a close 35-34 loss to Baltimore. Wilson currently ranks sixth in the league with 95 tackles, alongside two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. The 4-6 Bengals face the Chargers next on Sunday Night Football.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson’s defensive prowess helped snap the Saints’ seven-game losing streak with a 20-17 win over Atlanta in Week 10. He defended two passes in the victory. This season, Granderson has logged 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits for 3-7 New Orleans. The Saints are set to host Cleveland in Week 11.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard made his season debut in Week 10 with one tackle in Jacksonville’s 12-7 loss to Minnesota, showing promise as he regains his footing. The Jaguars, now 2-8, will travel to Detroit in Week 11.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record any stats in Jacksonville’s last two games, as the Jaguars fell short in both weeks. For the season, he has logged 28 tackles, and he’ll look to add more in the team’s upcoming game against Detroit.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum was sidelined in Weeks 9 and 10, after previously contributing mostly on special teams. So far, he has played 33 snaps, 24 of which were on special teams, for the 5-5 Broncos. Denver will face Atlanta at home in Week 11.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson remained on the inactive list for the Jaguars in Weeks 9 and 10 as he awaits his season debut following a suspension. Jacksonville’s next game will be in Detroit.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch continues his role on New Orleans’ practice squad and has yet to be activated for game action this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season concluded in Week 3 due to an ACL tear. His brief 2024 campaign saw him make 19 tackles with one tackle for loss.