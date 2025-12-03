Pokes in the Pros: Allen Breaks Another All-Time Record

LARAMIE — A week after Josh Allen was honored at the University of Wyoming with a jersey retirement ceremony, he set yet another NFL record. As a quarterback, he rushed for his 76th career touchdown, passing a record that was once held by Cam Newton, in Buffalo’s 26-7 victory at Pittsburgh.

Allen was also 15-for-23 for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 38 rushing yards on eight carries and the one score. For the season, Allen is 243-for-350 for 2,832 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s added 78 carries totaling 409 yards with 10 scores.

The Bills host Cincinnati in Week 14.

Below is a list of all the former Wyoming Cowboys and how they performed in Week 13.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum received his first-career start in the Broncos’ 27-26 overtime victory at Washington. He played a total of 20 snaps, 11 on offense and nine on special teams. This season, Crum has played 67 snaps, 43 on special teams and 24 on offense for 10-2 Denver.

The Broncos travel to Las Vegas in Week 14.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard made his presence felt in the Jaguars’ 25-3 win over Tennessee. He made only three tackles but logged a season-high two passes defended. For the season, Wingard owns 72 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, eight passes defended and one quarterback hit for 8-4 Jacksonville. The Jaguars also vaulted into first place of the AFC South with the victory Sunday.

Jacksonville hosts Indianapolis in Week 14.

Logan Wilson, Dallas Cowboys

Wilson had his biggest day with his new team in the Cowboys’ 31-28 win over Kansas City. He made four tackles in what was Dallas’ third straight win. For the season, Wilson has recorded 54 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery between his time in Cincinnati and now with the 6-5-1 Cowboys.

Dallas travels to Detroit for Thursday Night Football.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson enjoyed a solid game in the Saints’ 21-17 loss at Miami. He made three tackles. For the year, Granderson boasts 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for 2-10 New Orleans.

The Saints travel to Tampa Bay in Week 14.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles

Epps didn’t play in the Eagles’ 24-15 loss to Chicago. He’s currently on the injured reserve. On the season, Epps has recorded six tackles for 8-4 Philadelphia.

The Eagles travel to the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football.

Chad Muma, Indianapolis Colts

Muma is currently participating on the Colts’ practice squad. Indianapolis fell to Houston, 20-16. For the season, Muma has recorded five tackles in five games played for the 8-4 Colts.

Indianapolis travels to Jacksonville in Week 14.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.