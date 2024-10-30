Pokes in the Pros: Allen Continues MVP-Level Season Against Seattle

LARAMIE — The Buffalo Bills continue their strong season despite last year’s personnel changes, with former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen leading the way. Allen’s MVP-level performance has kept Buffalo steady. In Week 8, Allen completed 24 of 34 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and his first interception of the season, while adding 25 yards on seven carries in a 34-28 win over Seattle.

So far this season, Allen has completed 143 of 223 passes for 1,772 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception, while rushing 45 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-2 Bills will host Miami in Week 9.

Here’s a recap of how other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 8:

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson continued his strong play in the Bengals’ 37-17 loss to Philadelphia, posting seven tackles and defending one pass.

For the season, Wilson has accumulated 78 tackles, ranking him sixth in the league, with one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended. Cincinnati, now 3-5, hosts Las Vegas in Week 9.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson contributed three tackles and one quarterback hit in the Saints’ 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the season, Granderson has recorded 30 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and five quarterback hits for 2-6 New Orleans. The Saints, who’ve lost six straight, travel to Carolina in Week 9.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum saw limited action in the Broncos’ 28-7 victory over Carolina, logging two snaps on special teams and one on the offensive line.

This season, Crum has played 33 snaps, 24 of which have been on special teams, for the 5-3 Broncos, who head to Baltimore in Week 9.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 30-27 loss to Green Bay.

For the season, he has totaled 28 tackles for the 2-6 Jaguars, who will face Philadelphia in Week 9.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson was inactive in the Jaguars’ Week 8 game and has yet to play this season after missing the first six games due to suspension.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard missed Jacksonville’s game against Green Bay due to an injury and has yet to appear in a game this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not yet been elevated to the active roster this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 with an ACL tear. He finished with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.