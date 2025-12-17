Pokes in the Pros: Allen Delivers Statement Win Over Rival Patriots

Josh Allen. Photo sent in from the University of Wyoming Athletics Department

LARAMIE — The Buffalo Bills have authored two dramatic comeback wins in as many weeks, and Josh Allen has been at the center of both. After rallying past Cincinnati, Buffalo erased a three-score deficit against a red-hot New England squad on Sunday, pulling out a 35–31 road victory.

According to ESPN’s win probability metric, the Bills’ chances dipped to six percent at one point against the Patriots, coming on the heels of an eight percent chance the previous week against Cincinnati. In both instances, the former University of Wyoming quarterback delivered.

Allen finished 19-for-28 for 193 yards and three touchdowns against New England, while adding 48 rushing yards on a season-high 11 carries. For the season, Allen is 284-for-406 for 3,276 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 98 times for 535 yards and 12 scores for the 10–4 Bills, who travel to Cleveland in Week 16.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Below is a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 15:

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard returned from a concussion and made an immediate impact in Jacksonville’s 48–20 win over the New York Jets. He recorded six tackles, including one for loss. On the season, Wingard has totaled 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defended and one quarterback hit for the 10–4 Jaguars.

Jacksonville travels to Denver in Week 16.

Frank Crum – Denver Broncos

Crum continued to see an expanded role in Denver’s 34–26 win over Green Bay, playing 22 snaps, 12 on offense and 10 on special teams. For the season, Crum has logged 104 snaps, including 44 on offense and 60 on special teams, for the AFC-leading 12–2 Broncos. Denver hosts Jacksonville in Week 16.

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson finished with one tackle in the Cowboys’ 34–26 loss to Minnesota. For the season, he has 57 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery between his time in Cincinnati and now with the 6–7–1 Cowboys.

Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Marcus Epps – Philadelphia Eagles

Epps recorded one tackle in Philadelphia’s 31–0 shutout win over Las Vegas. He now has 10 tackles in 10 games played for the 9–5 Eagles this season.

Philadelphia travels to Washington in Week 16.

Carl Granderson – New Orleans Saints

Granderson did not record a statistic in the Saints’ 20–17 win over Carolina. On the season, he has 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended and six quarterback hits for the 4–10 Saints.

New Orleans hosts the New York Jets in Week 16.

Chad Muma – Indianapolis Colts

Muma continues to work on the Colts’ practice squad. Indianapolis dropped an 18–16 decision at Seattle. He has recorded five tackles in five games played this season for the 8–6 Colts.

Indianapolis hosts San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.