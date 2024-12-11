Pokes in the Pros: Allen Has Another Historic Weekend

LARAMIE — Buffalo’s seven-game winning streak came to an end in a dramatic 44-42 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Despite the outcome, former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen delivered a performance for the ages, rewriting the NFL record books for the second straight week.

Allen accounted for six touchdowns—three passing and three rushing—a feat never before accomplished in league history. He threw for 342 yards, completing 22-of-37 passes, and added 82 rushing yards on 10 carries. In addition, the Rams vs. Bills game became the first game in NFL history where both teams scored over 40 points with no turnovers.

For the season, Allen’s remarkable production includes 252 completions on 393 attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. On the ground, he has carried the ball 80 times for 416 yards and nine scores. Allen now has 62 career rushing touchdowns trailing Cam Newton by 13 for the most rushing touchdowns by a Quarterback in a career.

Buffalo, now 10-3, travels to Detroit for a Week 15 matchup.

Here’s how other former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 14:

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson was a defensive force in the Saints’ 14-11 win over the New York Giants. The edge rusher tallied four tackles, defended one pass, and led the team with three quarterback hits.

For the season, Granderson has recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended, and 12 quarterback hits.

New Orleans, now 5-8, hosts Washington in Week 15.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson did not log a stat in the 49ers’ dominant 38-13 victory over Chicago. The veteran safety has yet to record a stat this season, despite appearing in 32 snaps, 23 of which were on special teams, after missing the first six games due to suspension.

San Francisco, now 6-7, hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma went statless in Jacksonville’s gritty 10-6 win over Tennessee. For the season, the linebacker has totaled 31 tackles.

The 3-10 Jaguars host the New York Jets in Week 15.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard also didn’t record any stats in the Jaguars’ defensive showdown against Tennessee. His season total remains at one tackle.

Jacksonville looks to build on its win when they host the New York Jets in Week 15.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum and the Broncos were idle during Week 14. The rookie lineman has appeared in 33 snaps this season, 24 of which have been on special teams.

Denver, sitting at 8-5, hosts Indianapolis in Week 15.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be activated this season.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The standout linebacker’s season concludes with 104 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended after a Week 3 ACL tear. The safety finished his year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.