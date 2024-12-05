Pokes in the Pros: Allen Records Historic Statline

LARAMIE — Josh Allen demonstrated his all-around dominance once again in Buffalo’s 35-10 rout of San Francisco on Sunday night. The former University of Wyoming quarterback highlighted his versatility with an eye-catching trick play that involved tossing a pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, receiving a lateral back, and sprinting to the pylon for a touchdown.

The sequence added both a passing and a receiving touchdown to Allen’s stat line, further solidifying his MVP credentials. He finished the night completing 13 of 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, adding another score on the ground with 18 rushing yards on three carries. He also became the first quarterback in NFL history to have a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown in the same game.

For the season, Allen is now 230 for 356 for 2,691 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also tallied 334 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries.

Buffalo, now 10-2, heads west to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Here’s how the rest of the former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 13:

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson added to his strong campaign in New Orleans’ 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive end logged two tackles and registered two quarterback hits, showing his disruptive presence.

For the season, Granderson has 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and nine quarterback hits.

The 4-8 Saints will visit the New York Giants in Week 14.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson remained quiet statistically in the 49ers’ loss to Buffalo. Despite playing 23 snaps this season—22 of them on special teams—he has yet to record a stat after returning from suspension.

San Francisco, now 5-7, hosts Chicago in Week 14.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson missed Week 13 due to a knee injury as Cincinnati fell 44-38 to Pittsburgh. The standout linebacker has recorded 104 tackles this season, tied for seventh in the NFL, along with two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended.

Cincinnati, now 4-8, travels to Dallas for Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum was inactive for Denver’s 41-32 win over Cleveland. For the season, he’s logged 33 snaps, including 24 on special teams.

The 8-5 Broncos are idle in Week 14 and will host Indianapolis in Week 15.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma did not record a stat in Jacksonville’s narrow 23-20 loss at Houston. The linebacker has totaled 31 tackles this season for the struggling Jaguars.

Jacksonville, now 2-10, visits Tennessee in Week 14.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard also went statless in the Jaguars’ Week 13 loss. For the season, he has recorded one tackle.

Jacksonville heads to Tennessee in Week 14.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been activated this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 due to an ACL tear. He wrapped up the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.