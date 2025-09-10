Pokes in the Pros: Allen Reminds Fans Why He’s the Reigning MVP

LARAMIE — The 2025-26 NFL season opened with fireworks, and once again, a former Wyoming Cowboy was at the center of it. Josh Allen delivered a stunning comeback performance in Buffalo’s 41-40 victory over Baltimore on Sunday night, reminding fans why he’s the reigning league MVP.

Allen engineered a furious rally, erasing a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter while making NFL history. He became the first quarterback to throw for more than 250 yards and account for two touchdowns in a single quarter. His final stat line was 33-for-46 for 394 yards with two passing touchdowns, along with 30 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. The Bills head to New York for a divisional matchup with the Jets in Week 2.

Here’s how the rest of the former Wyoming standouts fared in Week 1:

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson looked sharp in his return from last year’s injury, recording seven tackles and two passes defended in Cincinnati’s 17-16 win at Cleveland. The Bengals host Jacksonville in Week 2.

Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Wingard was a key contributor in Jacksonville’s 26-10 win over Carolina, finishing second on the team with eight tackles. The Jaguars travel to Cincinnati in Week 2.

Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints)

Granderson filled the stat sheet despite the Saints’ 20-13 loss to Arizona. He tallied six tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, two passes defended, and one quarterback hit. New Orleans hosts San Francisco in Week 2.

Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles)

Epps did not record any stats in the Eagles’ 24-20 win over Dallas. Philadelphia heads to Kansas City in Week 2.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum was inactive during Denver’s 20-12 victory against Tennessee. The Broncos travel to Indianapolis in Week 2.

Chad Muma (Indianapolis Colts)

Muma was inactive in the Colts’ 33-8 win over Miami. Indianapolis hosts Denver in Week 2.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been elevated to the active roster.