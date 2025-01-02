Pokes in the Pros: Allen Sets Yet Another NFL Record

LARAMIE – Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen continues to redefine excellence in the NFL, adding another historic milestone to his already illustrious career. In the Buffalo Bills’ 40-14 victory over the New York Jets, Allen became the first player in NFL history to post five consecutive seasons with at least 40 total touchdowns. Only Aaron Rodgers has ever had five such seasons and that was done non-consecutive. Rodgers was also the Quarterback of the defeated Jets team. The performance also solidified Allen’s status as the all-time leader in wins, total touchdowns, and yards through a player’s first seven seasons.

Allen’s Week 17 stat line included 16 completions on 27 attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns, along with 17 rushing yards and another score on five carries. This brings his season totals to 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions on 307-for-483 passing, complemented by 531 rushing yards and 12 scores on 102 carries. Buffalo, now 13-3, holds the AFC’s No. 2 seed and will face New England in Week 18, where Allen is likely to see limited action with playoff positioning secured.

Here’s how other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 17:

Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Wingard contributed three tackles in Jacksonville’s 20-13 victory over Tennessee, continuing his strong second-half performance after returning from injury.

For the season, Wingard has five tackles and three passes defended. The Jaguars, now 4-12, travel to Indianapolis for their final game.

Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints)

Granderson added three tackles in the Saints’ 25-10 loss to Las Vegas, maintaining his consistent presence on the defensive front.

For the season, Granderson has recorded 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended, and 13 quarterback hits. New Orleans, sitting at 5-11, heads to Tampa Bay in Week 18.

Tashaun Gipson (San Francisco 49ers)

Gipson did not register any stats in San Francisco’s 40-34 loss to Detroit.

For the season, he has three tackles and one pass defended. The 49ers, now 6-10, face Arizona in Week 18.

Chad Muma (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Muma didn’t record any stats in the Jaguars’ win over Tennessee.

For the season, Muma has totaled 31 tackles. Jacksonville visits Indianapolis in Week 18.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum was inactive during Denver’s 30-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

For the season, Crum has played in six games, logging 33 snaps, with 24 on special teams. Denver, now 9-7, hosts Kansas City in Week 18.

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson remains on injured reserve after a knee injury in Week 14. His final season stats include 104 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended.

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders)

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 due to a torn ACL. He finished the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been activated this season.

As the regular season nears its conclusion, Wyoming alumni continue to leave their mark in the NFL, with Josh Allen leading the charge and setting new standards for excellence.