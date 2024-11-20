Pokes in the Pros: Allen Takes Down Mahomes, Ending Potential Undefeated Season

LARAMIE — In what some people including CBS’ Jim Nantz are calling the “play of the year,” Josh Allen scrambled for a remarkable 26-yard touchdown on fourth-and-two late in the Buffalo Bills’ 30-21 win over Kansas City. With just over two minutes left, Allen’s score sealed the game and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season in a thrilling duel between Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The former Wyoming quarterback finished 27-of-40 for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while leading Buffalo with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. This season, Allen has amassed 2,543 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 316 rushing yards and five scores. With six consecutive wins, the 9-2 Bills head into their bye week before hosting San Francisco in Week 13.

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 11:

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a standout performance in the Saints’ 35-14 victory over Cleveland, contributing four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Granderson’s season totals include 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and seven quarterback hits. New Orleans, now 4-7, has a bye in Week 12 before hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson added to his stellar season with eight tackles and a forced fumble in the Bengals’ 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson ranks third in the NFL with 104 tackles this season, along with two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended. The 4-7 Bengals have a bye in Week 12 and will host Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma registered three tackles in Jacksonville’s tough 52-6 loss at Detroit, breaking a quiet streak in recent weeks.

Muma now has 31 tackles on the year for the 2-9 Jaguars, who are idle in Week 12 before hosting Houston in Week 13.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson played but did not record any stats in San Francisco’s 20-17 loss to Seattle. Since returning from suspension, Gipson has yet to log any stats this season.

The 49ers, sitting at 5-5, travel to Green Bay in Week 12.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard also didn’t record a stat in Jacksonville’s loss to Detroit, marking his second game since returning from injury.

He has one tackle for the 2-9 Jaguars this season. Jacksonville is idle in Week 12 before facing Houston in Week 13.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum didn’t see action in Denver’s dominant 38-6 win over Atlanta. For the season, Crum has played 33 snaps, mostly on special teams, for the 6-5 Broncos.

Denver travels to Las Vegas in Week 12.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been elevated this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 after an ACL tear. He finished the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.