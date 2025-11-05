Pokes in the Pros: Allen’s Bills Take Down Chiefs

LARAMIE — Josh Allen continues to etch his name into Buffalo Bills history. The former Wyoming standout set yet another franchise record in Sunday’s 28-21 win over Kansas City, completing 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. His 88.5 percent completion rate marked the highest single-game percentage in team history. Allen also found the end zone twice on the ground, rushing six times for 19 yards. Through nine weeks, Allen is 157-for-223 for 1,833 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 280 rushing yards and seven scores for 6-2 Buffalo. The Bills travel to Seattle in Week 10.

Andrew Wingard

Andrew Wingard turned in another strong performance for Jacksonville, recording six tackles in a 30-29 overtime victory at Las Vegas. Wingard has now totaled 45 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and one quarterback hit for 5-3 Jacksonville. He’s recorded at least five tackles in all but one game this season. The Jaguars head to Houston in Week 10.

Carl Granderson

Carl Granderson notched two tackles in New Orleans’ 34-10 loss at the Los Angeles Rams. The former Cowboy’s production has slowed after a hot start, but he remains a key piece on defense. Granderson now has 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for 1-8 New Orleans, which travels to Carolina in Week 10.

Frank Crum

Frank Crum remained active for Denver, seeing the field for the third straight week in the Broncos’ 18-15 win at Houston. He logged nine special teams snaps, bringing his season total to 28 (nine on offense, 19 on special teams) for 7-2 Denver. The Broncos host Las Vegas on Thursday Night Football.

Logan Wilson

Logan Wilson missed Cincinnati’s 47-42 loss to Chicago due to a calf injury, and just before the trade deadline, he was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson recorded 46 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery with the Bengals before the move. He’ll now look to strengthen a 3-5-1 Dallas defense after the team’s Week 10 bye.

Marcus Epps

Marcus Epps and the Philadelphia Eagles were idle in Week 9, but during the break, Epps was placed on injured reserve. For the season, he has six tackles for 6-2 Philadelphia, which visits Green Bay for Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Chad Muma

Chad Muma was waived by Indianapolis ahead of the Colts’ 27-20 loss to Pittsburgh. He appeared in limited action this season, tallying five tackles before his release.

Treyton Welch

Treyton Welch remains on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.