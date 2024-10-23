Pokes in the Pros: Casper Native Continues NFL Dominance

LARAMIE — The Cincinnati Bengals are starting to climb out of their early-season struggles, securing a 21-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Leading the Bengals’ defensive effort once again was former University of Wyoming linebacker and Casper Native, Logan Wilson, who posted 10 tackles in the victory. Wilson continues to be a dominant force, with at least nine tackles in every game so far this season.

For the year, Wilson has accumulated 71 tackles, ranking him third in the league, along with one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hits. Cincinnati, now 3-4, will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

Here’s a look at how other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 7:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen turned in one of his best passing performances of the season, going 21-for-33 for 323 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

For the season, Allen has completed 119 of 189 passes for 1,483 yards and 12 touchdowns without an interception. He has also rushed for 179 yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns. Buffalo, now 5-2, heads to Seattle for Week 8.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had three tackles and one tackle for loss in the Saints’ 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

For the season, Granderson has totaled 27 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hits for 2-5 New Orleans. The Saints face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma recorded just one tackle in Jacksonville’s 32-16 win over New England in London.

For the season, Muma has logged 28 tackles for the 2-5 Jaguars. They will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum contributed on both the offensive line and special teams in Denver’s 33-10 win over New Orleans. He has played 30 snaps this season, with 22 of those on special teams for the 4-3 Broncos.

Denver will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson did not play in Jacksonville’s win over New England. He remains sidelined after serving a suspension in the first six games but is expected to return soon.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard remained out due to injury and did not play in the Jaguars’ victory over New England. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch is currently on the Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 after he tore his ACL. He finished the season with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.