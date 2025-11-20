Pokes in the Pros: Crum Makes Impact in Broncos Win

LARAMIE — Frank Crum didn’t see many snaps for Denver on Sunday, but he made the most of the 12 he played. The former University of Wyoming offensive lineman got a hand on an extra point in the second half against Kansas City, a momentum-shifting play in a game the Broncos went on to win 22–19. The victory gave Denver commanding control of the division.

The Laramie native has steadily earned more opportunities in recent weeks. Sunday marked his fifth appearance since being activated, all of which have resulted in Bronco wins. Crum has now logged 47 total snaps this season, 34 on special teams and 13 on offense, for the 9–2 Broncos, who are idle in Week 12.

Below is how all former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 11 of the NFL season:

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Allen made history once again in Buffalo’s 44–32 win over Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to record multiple games with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Against the Buccaneers, he went 19-for-30 for 317 yards and three scores through the air, while adding 40 rushing yards and three more touchdowns on six carries.

For the season, Allen is 204-for-293 for 2,456 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 65 times for 351 yards and nine scores.

Buffalo travels to Houston for Thursday Night Football before Allen is honored at halftime of Wyoming’s home game against Nevada on Saturday.

Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard delivered a strong outing in Jacksonville’s 35–6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He tied for the team lead with five tackles and added a pass defended.

He now sits at 59 tackles, one interception, five passes defended, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit for the 6–4 Jaguars, who travel to Arizona in Week 12.

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson made two tackles in his debut with the Cowboys, helping Dallas secure a 33–16 win at Las Vegas.

Between his time in Cincinnati and now Dallas, Wilson has totaled 48 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery this season.

The 4-5-1 Cowboys host the Eagles in Week 12.

Carl Granderson – New Orleans Saints

Granderson and the Saints were idle in Week 11. For the season, he has recorded 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for 2–8 New Orleans, which hosts Atlanta in Week 12.

Marcus Epps – Philadelphia Eagles

Epps did not play in Philadelphia’s 16-9 win at Green Bay and remains on injured reserve. He has six tackles on the season for the 8–2 Eagles, who travel to Dallas in Week 12.

Chad Muma – Indianapolis Colts

Muma and the Colts were idle in Week 11. He is currently on Indianapolis’ practice squad. He has five tackles across five games for the 8–2 Colts, who travel to Kansas City in Week 12.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch has not yet been elevated from the Saints’ practice squad.