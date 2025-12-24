Pokes in the Pros: Epps Puts Up a Healthy Line Ahead of the Hollidays

Marcus Epps. Photo sent in from the University of Wyoming Athletics Department

LARAMIE — Marcus Epps hasn’t caught many breaks with injuries over the past two seasons, but when he’s healthy and on the field, the former University of Wyoming safety continues to deliver.

Epps recorded a pair of tackles Sunday in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 29-18 win at Washington, a victory that clinched the NFC North title. For the season, Epps has totaled 12 tackles in 11 games played for 10-5 Philadelphia. The Eagles travel to Buffalo in Week 17.

Below is a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 16:

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Allen was limited statistically but did enough to guide Buffalo to a 23-20 win at Cleveland. He finished 12-for-19 for 130 yards and added 17 rushing yards on seven carries. Allen briefly exited after sustaining a foot injury, though X-rays were negative. For the season, Allen is 296-for-425 for 3,406 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 105 times for 552 yards and 12 scores for the 11-4 Bills, who clinched a playoff berth.

Buffalo hosts Philadelphia in Week 17.

Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard had a quieter afternoon in Jacksonville’s 34-20 win at Denver, recording one tackle. On the season, Wingard has compiled 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defended and one quarterback hit for the 11-4 Jaguars.

Jacksonville travels to Indianapolis in Week 17.

Frank Crum – Denver Broncos

Crum saw action in Denver’s 34-20 loss to Jacksonville, playing 15 snaps, four on offense and 11 on special teams. For the season, Crum has logged 114 snaps, including 48 on offense and 71 on special teams, for the 12-3 Broncos.

Denver travels to Kansas City on Christmas Day.

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson turned in his best performance since joining Dallas midseason, recording five tackles in the Cowboys’ 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. For the season, Wilson has totaled 62 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery between his time in Cincinnati and now with the 6-8-1 Cowboys.

Dallas travels to Washington in Week 17.

Carl Granderson – New Orleans Saints

Granderson put together a solid outing in the Saints’ 29-6 win over the New York Jets, finishing with three tackles. On the year, Granderson has 46 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended and six quarterback hits for the 5-10 Saints.

New Orleans travels to Tennessee in Week 17.\

Chad Muma – New England Patriots

Muma, recently signed by New England off Indianapolis’ practice squad, appeared in the Patriots’ 28-24 win at Baltimore but did not record a statistic. For the season, Muma has five tackles in six games played between the Colts and the 12-3 Patriots.

New England travels to the New York Jets in Week 17.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.