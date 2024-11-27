Pokes in the Pros: Gipson Returns to Action

LARAMIE — Week 12 in the NFL was relatively quiet for former University of Wyoming standouts, with only two players in action while six others enjoyed a bye week.

Tashaun Gipson continued his reintegration into the 49ers’ lineup after his suspension, participating on special teams in San Francisco’s 38-10 loss at Green Bay.

For the season, Gipson has played in three games, primarily on special teams, but has yet to record a stat. The 5-6 49ers now head to Buffalo for a Sunday Night Football clash in Week 13.

Here’s how the rest of the Pokes in the NFL fared:

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum didn’t see action in Denver’s 28-19 win over Las Vegas. For the season, he has played 33 snaps, with 24 of those on special teams for the 6-5 Broncos.

Denver hosts Cleveland on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen and the Bills were idle in Week 12. He remains a central figure in Buffalo’s offense, with 2,543 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five interceptions this season. Allen has also rushed for 316 yards and five scores on 67 carries.

The 9-2 Bills host San Francisco in Week 13.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson and the Saints also had a bye in Week 12. This season, he’s posted 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and seven quarterback hits.

The 4-7 Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson was inactive in Week 12 due to Cincinnati’s bye. He ranks seventh in the league with 104 tackles and has also recorded two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits, and one pass defended.

The 4-7 Bengals host Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma and the Jaguars were idle in Week 12. For the season, he’s registered 31 tackles for the 2-9 Jaguars.

Jacksonville faces Houston in Week 13.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard also had the week off with Jacksonville’s bye. He has recorded one tackle this season after returning from injury.

The Jaguars host Houston in Week 13.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 due to an ACL tear. He finished the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.