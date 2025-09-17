Pokes in the Pros: Granderson Contunies Wreaking Havoc; Leads NFL In Sacks

LARAMIE — Carl Granderson is off to a blazing start in 2025, even if the New Orleans Saints aren’t. The former Wyoming defensive end is tied for the NFL lead in sacks after wreaking havoc again in Week 2. Granderson piled up seven tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in the Saints’ 26-21 loss to San Francisco. Through two weeks, he has 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, two passes defended and four quarterback hits for an 0-2 New Orleans team that heads to Seattle in Week 3.

Here’s how the other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 2:

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Allen didn’t need to be flashy in Buffalo’s 30-10 road win at the Jets. He went 14-for-25 for 148 yards while adding 59 rushing yards on six carries. For the season, the reigning MVP is 47-for-71 for 542 yards with two passing touchdowns, plus 89 rushing yards and two scores. The 2-0 Bills host Miami on “Thursday Night Football.”

Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Wingard made a big impact despite Jacksonville’s 31-27 loss at Cincinnati. He tallied two tackles and snagged his sixth career interception, returning it 39 yards. He now has 11 tackles and one pass defended on the season for the 1-1 Jaguars, who host Houston in Week 3.

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson helped lead Cincinnati to a 31-27 win over Jacksonville, recording eight tackles and one pass defended. He’s up to 15 tackles and three passes defended on the season for the 2-0 Bengals, who head to Minnesota in Week 3.

Chad Muma (Indianapolis Colts)

Muma made his season debut in the Colts’ 29-28 win over Denver, logging one tackle. The 2-0 Colts travel to Tennessee in Week 3.

Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles)

Epps didn’t record a stat for the second straight week in Philadelphia’s 20-17 win at Kansas City. The 2-0 Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum was inactive again in Denver’s 29-28 loss at Indianapolis. The 1-1 Broncos travel to the Chargers in Week 3.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been elevated this season.