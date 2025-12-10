Pokes in the Pros: Granderson Shows Out in Upset Win

Carl Granderson. Photo sent in from University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — Carl Granderson broke out in a big way and made his presence felt in the NFC South race. The former University of Wyoming defensive end was instrumental in New Orleans’ 24–20 upset win at division-leading Tampa Bay, delivering one of his best performances of the season.

Granderson finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defended. For the season, he now owns 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended and six quarterback hits for the 3–10 Saints, who host Carolina in Week 15.

Below is a complete look at how former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 14:

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Allen put on a show in snowy conditions during Buffalo’s 39–34 win over Cincinnati. He went 22-for-28 for 251 yards and three touchdowns through the air while adding a season-high 78 rushing yards on nine carries, highlighted by a career-long 40-yard touchdown run. On the season, Allen is 265-for-378 for 3,083 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 87 times for 487 yards and 12 scores for the 9–4 Bills.

Buffalo travels to New England in Week 15.

Frank Crum – Denver Broncos

Crum continued to see steady action in Denver’s 24–17 win over Las Vegas. He played 15 snaps, eight on offense and seven on special teams. For the season, Crum has logged 82 snaps, including 32 on offense and 50 on special teams, for the 11–2 Broncos.

Denver hosts Green Bay in Week 15.

Marcus Epps – Philadelphia Eagles

Epps returned from injured reserve and contributed three tackles in the Eagles’ 22–19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He now has nine tackles in nine games this season for the 8–5 Eagles.

Philadelphia hosts Las Vegas in Week 15.

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson recorded two tackles in Dallas’ 44–30 loss at Detroit. For the season, he has totaled 56 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery between Cincinnati and the 6–6–1 Cowboys.

Dallas hosts Minnesota on Sunday Night Football.

Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard missed the Jaguars’ 36–19 win over Indianapolis due to a concussion. On the season, he has 72 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, eight passes defended and one quarterback hit for the 9–4 Jaguars.

Jacksonville hosts the New York Jets in Week 15.

Chad Muma – Indianapolis Colts

Muma continues to work on the Colts’ practice squad. Indianapolis fell 36–19 at Jacksonville. He has recorded five tackles in five games played this season for the 8–5 Colts.

Indianapolis travels to Seattle in Week 15.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.