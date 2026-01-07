Pokes in the Pros: Granderson Snags His Best Game in the Season Finale

Carl Granderson. Photo sent in from University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — With playoff spots already secured or out of reach for many teams, several former University of Wyoming Cowboys saw limited action in the regular-season finale. One who did not was Carl Granderson, and the New Orleans defensive end delivered his most impactful performance of the season.

Granderson closed out the year in emphatic fashion in the Saints’ 19-17 loss at Atlanta. He finished with a team-high and season-high 10 tackles, added 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, and came up with a momentum-shifting interception early in the first quarter. Granderson read a tight end screen attempt, diagnosed the play instantly and made a diving grab to halt a Falcons drive. He also tallied three quarterback hits.

The performance capped an up-and-down campaign for the former Wyoming standout, who ended the season with 57 tackles, six sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, one interception, four passes defended and nine quarterback hits for 6-11 New Orleans.

Below is a look at how the rest of the former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 18:

Frank Crum – Denver Broncos

Crum saw action in Denver’s 19-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a victory that secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He played 14 snaps, nine on offense and five on special teams.

For the season, Crum logged 148 snaps, including 65 on offense and 83 on special teams, for the 14-3 Broncos. Denver advances to the Divisional Round and will face the winner of Pittsburgh and Houston.

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson finished the season on a high note in Dallas’ 34-17 loss at the New York Giants, recording seven tackles and one pass defended. On the season, Wilson totaled 69 tackles, five passes defended and one fumble recovery between his time in Cincinnati and with the 7-9-1 Cowboys.

Dallas’ season has concluded.

Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard played sparingly in Jacksonville’s 41-7 win over Tennessee, which clinched the AFC South title. He registered one pass defended. For the season, Wingard recorded 84 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit for 13-4 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars open the playoffs at home against Buffalo on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Wild Card Round.

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Allen appeared for just one snap in the Bills’ 35-8 win over the New York Jets. For the season, Allen finished 319-for-460 for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 579 rushing yards and 14 scores on 112 carries for 12-5 Buffalo.

Buffalo travels to Jacksonville for an 11 a.m. kickoff Sunday in the Wild Card Round.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch made his first-career NFL start in the loss at Atlanta. He played 13 snaps, seven on offense and six on special teams. For the season, Welch participated in 37 snaps, 16 on offense and 21 on special teams, for 6-11 New Orleans.

The Saints’ season has come to an end.

Chad Muma – New England Patriots

Muma did not record a statistic in New England’s 38-10 win over Miami. On the season, Muma totaled nine tackles in eight games played between Indianapolis and the 14-3 Patriots.

New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in the Wild Card Round.

Marcus Epps – Philadelphia Eagles

Epps did not play due to a concussion in the Eagles’ 24-17 loss to Washington. For the season, Epps recorded 21 tackles and one tackle for loss in 12 games played for 11-6 Philadelphia.

The Eagles host San Francisco on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Wild Card Round.