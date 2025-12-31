Pokes in the Pros: Jacksonville Stays Hot With Former Wyoming Standout

Andrew Wingard. Photo sent in from University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE — Few teams are playing better football late in the season than Jacksonville, and a familiar name from the University of Wyoming continues to be a key piece of that surge.

The Jaguars have now won seven straight games and eight of their last nine following a 23-17 victory at Indianapolis on Sunday, putting them in position to claim the NFC South entering the final week of the regular season. Safety Andrew Wingard once again played a central role, recording five tackles and a tackle for loss.

For the season, Wingard has totaled 84 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defended and one quarterback hit for the 12-4 Jaguars. Jacksonville closes the regular season against Tennessee.

Below is a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 17:

Marcus Epps – Philadelphia Eagles

Epps turned in one of his strongest performances of the season in Philadelphia’s 13-12 win at Buffalo. He led the Eagles with nine tackles and added a tackle for loss. On the season, Epps has recorded 21 tackles and one tackle for loss in 12 games played for 11-5 Philadelphia.

The Eagles wrap up the regular season against Washington.

Frank Crum – Denver Broncos

Crum earned his second start of the season in Denver’s 20-13 win at Kansas City. He played 20 snaps, 13 on offense and seven on special teams. For the year, Crum has logged 134 snaps, including 61 on offense and 78 on special teams, for the 13-3 Broncos.

Denver closes the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chad Muma – New England Patriots

Muma delivered his most productive outing of the season in the Patriots’ 42-10 win at the New York Jets, finishing with four tackles. For the season, Muma has nine tackles in seven games played between Indianapolis and now the 13-3 Patriots.

New England closes the regular season against Miami.

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Allen put together a solid performance despite Buffalo’s 13-12 loss to Philadelphia. He was 23-for-35 for 262 yards through the air and added 27 rushing yards on seven carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

For the season, Allen is 319-for-460 for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 112 times for 579 yards and 14 scores for the 11-5 Bills.

Buffalo closes the regular season against the New York Jets.

Carl Granderson – New Orleans Saints

Granderson recorded one tackle in the Saints’ 34-26 win at Tennessee. On the season, Granderson has tallied 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended and six quarterback hits for 6-10 New Orleans.

The Saints finish the season at Atlanta.

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson did not play in the Cowboys’ 30-23 win at Washington. For the season, Wilson has recorded 62 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery between his time in Cincinnati and now with the 7-8-1 Cowboys.

Dallas closes its season at the New York Giants.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch was active for the second time this season in the win over Tennessee but did not record a statistic. New Orleans closes the regular season at Atlanta.