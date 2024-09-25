Pokes in the Pros: Josh Allen Shines Again in Week 3

LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen continued to dominate the NFL stage on Monday night, leading the Buffalo Bills to a commanding 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen completed 23 of 30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns, marking the second time this season he’s accounted for four scores in a game. Through three weeks, Allen has completed 54 of 72 passes for 634 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. He has emerged as an early MVP favorite for the undefeated Bills, who will face Baltimore on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Here’s how other former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 3:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a strong outing in the Saints’ narrow 15-12 loss to Philadelphia, tallying five tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits.

For the season, Granderson has 13 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and four quarterback hits for the 2-1 Saints. His three sacks are tied for eighth in the NFL. New Orleans will travel to Atlanta in Week 4.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson led the Bengals with nine tackles in their 38-33 loss to Washington.

For the season, Wilson has racked up 33 tackles and one forced fumble, ranking him tied for fourth in the league. Cincinnati will travel to Carolina in Week 4.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps posted 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to Carolina. However, he tore his ACL during the game and will miss the remainder of the season.

Epps finishes the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss. Las Vegas will host Cleveland in Week 4.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma led the Jaguars with seven tackles in their 47-10 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.

For the season, Muma has totaled 10 tackles for the 0-3 Jaguars, who will travel to Buffalo for Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum made his NFL debut in Denver’s 26-7 win at Tampa Bay.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard did not play due to injury in the Jaguars’ 47-10 loss to Buffalo. He has yet to play this season.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson remained out due to suspension in Jacksonville’s loss to Buffalo. He has yet to play this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.