Pokes in the Pros: Muma Aids Jaguars in First Win

LARAMIE — The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up their first win of the season, edging out the Indianapolis Colts 37-34. Chad Muma, former Wyoming linebacker, was a key contributor to the victory, making five tackles. For the season, Muma has 23 tackles for the 1-4 Jaguars, who will play the Chicago Bears in London in Week 6.

Here’s how other former Wyoming Cowboys fared in Week 5:

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson continued his strong season, but the Bengals fell just short in a 41-38 loss to Baltimore. He finished with nine tackles, bringing his season total to 52 tackles, along with one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit. His 52 tackles rank him tied for fourth in the league.

The Bengals will face the New York Giants in Week 6’s Sunday Night Football.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen had his roughest outing of the year as the Bills were upset by Houston, 23-20. He completed just 9 of 30 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown, though he did rush for 54 yards on four carries.

For the season, Allen has thrown for 945 yards and eight touchdowns on 79-for-131 passing. He has also rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-2 Bills, who will play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a solid performance in the Saints’ 26-13 loss to Kansas City on Monday night, recording seven tackles.

Granderson now has 22 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hits for the 2-3 Saints, who will host Tampa Bay in Week 6.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum was active for the third week in a row, contributing to the Broncos’ 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Most of his snaps came on special teams as Denver improved to 3-2.

The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard missed another game due to injury and has yet to play this season. The Jaguars beat the Colts 37-34.

Tashaun Gipson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gipson remained out due to suspension and did not play in the Jaguars’ win. He has yet to play this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch continues to participate on the Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 after tearing his ACL. He finished the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.