Pokes in the Pros: Muma Finding His Place in Indianapolis

LARAMIE — Before the season began, Chad Muma was looking for a new home. Jacksonville, the team that drafted him, had cut him. The former University of Wyoming linebacker was left wondering where his NFL journey would continue.

Indianapolis signed the four-year veteran, and after a Week 1 inactive status, Muma has earned playing time and contributed. He made a tackle in the Colts’ 31-27 come-from-behind victory over Arizona on Sunday, giving him a tackle in four of the last five games while playing on special teams and getting reps at linebacker.

The surprising 5-1 Colts travel to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Below is a list of all the former Wyoming Cowboys and how they performed in Week 6.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard continued his strong play in the Jaguars’ 20-12 loss to Seattle. He registered five tackles, giving him at least five tackles in all but one game this year.

For the season, Wingard possesses 34 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and one quarterback hit for 4-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars battle the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

It was tough sledding for Allen in the Bills’ 24-14 loss at Atlanta. He was 15-for-26 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 42 yards on six carries via the ground.

For the season, Allen is 122-for-178 for 1,397 yards with 11 touchdowns and five picks. He’s rushed it 46 times for 254 yards and three scores for 4-2 Buffalo.

The Bills are idle in Week 7.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson put forth another stout game in the Bengals’ 27-18 loss at Green Bay. He boasted four tackles.

For the season, Wilson has 37 tackles, has defended three passes and owns one fumble recovery for 2-4 Cincinnati.

The Bengals host Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles

Epps enjoyed his most productive game of the season in the Eagles’ 34-17 loss at the New York Giants. He recorded a pair of tackles.

For the season, Epps has four tackles for the 4-2 Eagles.

Philadelphia travels to Minnesota in Week 7.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson didn’t fill the stat sheet like he has in previous weeks during the Saints’ 25-19 loss to New England. He logged one tackle.

For the season, Granderson owns 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, which is tied for eighth-best in the league. He also has six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for 1-5 New Orleans.

The Saints travel to Chicago in Week 7.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum wasn’t active in the Broncos’ 13-11 win over the New York Jets. He has yet to be activated this season.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.