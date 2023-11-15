Pokes in the Pros: Week 10

LARAMIE– Not long ago, Marcus Epps was patrolling the University of Wyoming secondary as a walk-on. Now, not only is he a productive starting safety in the National Football League, but he is also a team captain for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Epps has consistently achieved a minimum of four tackles in each of his last four games, with a notable five-tackle performance in the Raiders’ recent 16-12 victory over the New York Jets. In the current season, Epps has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defended, contributing to Las Vegas’s 5-5 overall record.

Epps is not the only former Wyoming student-athlete making waves in the NFL. Here’s a roundup of how other former Wyoming students performed in Week 10.

Courtesy of raiders.com

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall enjoyed a good day in the Raiders’ 16-12 win over the New York Jets. He logged three tackles.

For the season, Hall owns 13 tackles for 5-5 Las Vegas.

The Raiders travel to Miami in Week 11.

Courtesy of 49ers.com

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson enjoyed a mild day in the 49ers’ 34-3 victory over Jacksonville. He had one tackle and one pass defended.

For the season, Gipson lays claim to 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two passes defended.

The 49ers host Tampa Bay in Week 11.

Courtesy of bengals.com

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson stuffed the stat sheet in the Bengals’ 30-27 loss to Houston. He logged five tackles, 0.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one quarterback hit.

For the season, Wilson has registered 70 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, six passes defended, and two quarterback hits for 5-4 Cincinnati.

The Bengals travel to Baltimore for Thursday Night Football.

Courtesy of buffalobills.com

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen struggled in the Bills’ 24-22 loss to Denver. He was 15-for-26 for 177 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Allen also ran it four times totaling 13 yards with one score.

For the season, Allen is 246-for-350 passing, for 2,600 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 picks. He also has 279 yards rushing on 48 carries with seven scores for 5-5 Buffalo.

The Bills host the New York Jets in Week 11.

Courtesy of jaguars.com

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard enjoyed a solid day in the Jaguars’ 34-3 loss to San Francisco. He boasted seven tackles.

On the year, Wingard owns 23 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception for 6-3 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host Tennessee in Week 11.

Courtesy of jaguars.com (muma in the far middle)

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma had a decent day in the Jaguars’ 34-3 loss to San Francisco. He made two tackles.

For the season, Muma has registered 15 tackles for 6-3 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host Tennessee in Week 11.