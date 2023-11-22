Pokes in the Pros: Week 11

LARAMIE – In the midst of a challenging year, the Buffalo Bills made a coaching change by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. This week, under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen delivered a solid performance in a decisive 32-6 victory over the New York Jets.
In the matchup against the Jets, Josh Allen showcased his prowess, passing 20-32 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, he contributed 15 yards rushing on five carries. With this victory, the Bills improved their season record to 6-5.
Season Stats for Josh Allen
- Passing: 266 completions on 382 attempts, 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns, 12 interceptions
- Rushing: 53 carries, 294 yards, seven touchdowns
Looking ahead, the Buffalo Bills face a crucial game as they travel to Philadelphia on Sunday, aiming to build on their recent success.
While Josh Allen made headlines, several other former University of Wyoming student-athletes also had notable performances in Week 11.
Logan Wilson – Cincinnati Bengals
Despite the Bengals’ 34-20 loss at Baltimore, Logan Wilson stood out with nine tackles and one quarterback hit. With this loss, the Bengals are 5-5 and will face Pittsburgh next week as they prepare for the rest of the season without Joe Burrow.
Season Stats for Logan Wilson
- 79 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, six passes defended, and three quarterback hits
Tashaun Gipson – San Francisco 49ers
In the 49ers’ 27-14 victory over Tampa Bay, Tashaun Gipson played a key role, contributing three tackles and one pass defended. With this win, the 49ers stand at 7-3 and prepare for a Week 12 matchup against Seattle.
Season Stats for Tashaun Gipson
- 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, three passes defended
Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars
In the Jaguars’ 34-14 victory over Tennessee, Andrew Wingard contributed with three tackles. With a season record of 7-3, Jacksonville looks ahead to a Week 12 matchup against Houston.
Season Stats for Andrew Wingard
- 26 tackles, two passes defended, one interception
Marcus Epps – Las Vegas Raiders
Despite a 20-13 loss at Miami, Marcus Epps made an impact with one tackle and one fumble recovery. Epps’ season stats include 45 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defended for 5-6 Las Vegas. The Raiders host Kansas City in Week 12.
Tyler Hall – Las Vegas Raiders
Tyler Hall had another strong performance in the Raiders’ 20-13 loss at Miami, recording four tackles. The Raiders, with a season record of 5-6, are set to host Kansas City in Week 12.
Season Stats for Tyler Hall
- 17 tackles
Mike Purcell – Denver Broncos
In the Broncos’ 21-20 victory over Minnesota, Mike Purcell returned to the stat sheet with one tackle. With a season record of 5-5, the Broncos prepare to host the Browns in Week 12.
Season Stats for Mike Purcell
- 12 tackles, four quarterback hits, two passes defended