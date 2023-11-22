Pokes in the Pros: Week 11

LARAMIE – In the midst of a challenging year, the Buffalo Bills made a coaching change by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. This week, under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen delivered a solid performance in a decisive 32-6 victory over the New York Jets.

In the matchup against the Jets, Josh Allen showcased his prowess, passing 20-32 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Additionally, he contributed 15 yards rushing on five carries. With this victory, the Bills improved their season record to 6-5.

Season Stats for Josh Allen

Passing : 266 completions on 382 attempts, 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

: 266 completions on 382 attempts, 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns, 12 interceptions Rushing: 53 carries, 294 yards, seven touchdowns

Looking ahead, the Buffalo Bills face a crucial game as they travel to Philadelphia on Sunday, aiming to build on their recent success.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While Josh Allen made headlines, several other former University of Wyoming student-athletes also had notable performances in Week 11.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Courtesy of bengals.com

Logan Wilson – Cincinnati Bengals

Despite the Bengals’ 34-20 loss at Baltimore, Logan Wilson stood out with nine tackles and one quarterback hit. With this loss, the Bengals are 5-5 and will face Pittsburgh next week as they prepare for the rest of the season without Joe Burrow.

Season Stats for Logan Wilson

79 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, six passes defended, and three quarterback hits

Courtesy of 49ers.com

Tashaun Gipson – San Francisco 49ers

In the 49ers’ 27-14 victory over Tampa Bay, Tashaun Gipson played a key role, contributing three tackles and one pass defended. With this win, the 49ers stand at 7-3 and prepare for a Week 12 matchup against Seattle.

Season Stats for Tashaun Gipson

34 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, three passes defended

Courtesy of jaguars.com

Andrew Wingard – Jacksonville Jaguars

In the Jaguars’ 34-14 victory over Tennessee, Andrew Wingard contributed with three tackles. With a season record of 7-3, Jacksonville looks ahead to a Week 12 matchup against Houston.

Season Stats for Andrew Wingard

26 tackles, two passes defended, one interception

Courtesy of raiders.com

Marcus Epps – Las Vegas Raiders

Despite a 20-13 loss at Miami, Marcus Epps made an impact with one tackle and one fumble recovery. Epps’ season stats include 45 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defended for 5-6 Las Vegas. The Raiders host Kansas City in Week 12.

Tyler Hall – Las Vegas Raiders

Tyler Hall had another strong performance in the Raiders’ 20-13 loss at Miami, recording four tackles. The Raiders, with a season record of 5-6, are set to host Kansas City in Week 12.

Season Stats for Tyler Hall

17 tackles

Mike Purcell – Denver Broncos

In the Broncos’ 21-20 victory over Minnesota, Mike Purcell returned to the stat sheet with one tackle. With a season record of 5-5, the Broncos prepare to host the Browns in Week 12.

Season Stats for Mike Purcell