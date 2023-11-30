Pokes in the Pros: Week 12

LARAMIE – Mike Purcell, hailing from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has dedicated the majority of his football career to the Front Range. A product of the University of Wyoming, this local talent briefly ventured to San Francisco and Los Angeles before returning to the Rocky Mountains to join the Denver Broncos.

In a notable performance on Sunday, Purcell played a pivotal role in the Broncos’ 29-12 victory over Cleveland. His contributions included a fumble recovery and a pass batted down to help give the Broncos a 6-5 record.

Season Stats for Mike Purcell

Four QB hits, 12 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended

Purcell is not the only stand out among other former Wyoming student-athletes in the NFL. Here is a look at other notable Week 12 performances.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson boasted perhaps his strongest game of the season in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over Seattle. He stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

San Francisco now sits at 8-3 and will head to Philadelphia in Week 13.

Season Stats for Gipson

39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen registered a very strong game in the Bills’ 37-34 loss at Philadelphia. He was 29-for-51 passing, for 339 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen also ran it nine times totaling 81 yards with two scores.

The Bills are on a bye week for Week 13.

Season Stats for Allen

Passing: 295 completions, 433 attempts, 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions

Rushing: 62 carries, 342 yards, and nine touchdowns

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a solid performance in a 24-15 loss at Atlanta. He piled up a team-high 10 tackles. The 5-6 Saints host Detroit in Week 13.

Season Stats for Granderson

53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson had a strong game, however, it was in a 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh. He made a team-high 10 tackles.

The 5-6 Bengals travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football in Week 13.

Season Stats for Wilson

89 tackles, four tackles for loss, half of a sack, three interceptions, six passes defended, and three quarterback hits.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps logged a decent day in the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to Kansas City. He recorded two tackles. The Raiders 5-7 are idle in Week 13.

Season Stats for Epps