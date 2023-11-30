Pokes in the Pros: Week 12

LARAMIE – Mike Purcell, hailing from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has dedicated the majority of his football career to the Front Range. A product of the University of Wyoming, this local talent briefly ventured to San Francisco and Los Angeles before returning to the Rocky Mountains to join the Denver Broncos.
In a notable performance on Sunday, Purcell played a pivotal role in the Broncos’ 29-12 victory over Cleveland. His contributions included a fumble recovery and a pass batted down to help give the Broncos a 6-5 record.
Season Stats for Mike Purcell
- Four QB hits, 12 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended
Purcell is not the only stand out among other former Wyoming student-athletes in the NFL. Here is a look at other notable Week 12 performances.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers
Gipson boasted perhaps his strongest game of the season in the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over Seattle. He stuffed the stat sheet with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.
San Francisco now sits at 8-3 and will head to Philadelphia in Week 13.
Season Stats for Gipson
- 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen registered a very strong game in the Bills’ 37-34 loss at Philadelphia. He was 29-for-51 passing, for 339 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen also ran it nine times totaling 81 yards with two scores.
The Bills are on a bye week for Week 13.
Season Stats for Allen
- Passing: 295 completions, 433 attempts, 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions
- Rushing: 62 carries, 342 yards, and nine touchdowns
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints
Granderson had a solid performance in a 24-15 loss at Atlanta. He piled up a team-high 10 tackles. The 5-6 Saints host Detroit in Week 13.
Season Stats for Granderson
- 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals
Wilson had a strong game, however, it was in a 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh. He made a team-high 10 tackles.
The 5-6 Bengals travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Season Stats for Wilson
- 89 tackles, four tackles for loss, half of a sack, three interceptions, six passes defended, and three quarterback hits.
Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders
Epps logged a decent day in the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to Kansas City. He recorded two tackles. The Raiders 5-7 are idle in Week 13.
Season Stats for Epps
- 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended