Pokes in the Pros: Week 13 

LARAMIE – After a midseason swoon, the San Francisco 49ers are back at the top of the league’s power rankings and they made another loud statement Sunday afternoon. They went into Philadelphia and dominated the Eagles, 42-19. That game featured many good performances, one of which was by a former University of Wyoming student-athlete.

Tashaun Gipson had five tackles. In his 12th year in the National Football League, he has 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit for 9-3 San Francisco.

Gipson wasn’t the only former Wyoming football player making headlines for his professional franchise. Below is a list of former Pokes and how they did in Week 13.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson put together a strong game in the Bengals’ 34-31 overtime win at Jacksonville. He registered eight tackles.

For the season, Wilson has registered 97 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, six passes defended and three quarterback hits for 6-6 Cincinnati.

The Bengals host Indianapolis in Week 14.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a decent day in the Saints’ 33-28 loss to Detroit. He logged three tackles, two quarterback hits and one pass defended.

For the season, Granderson owns 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for 5-7 New Orleans.

The Saints host Carolina in Week 14.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard had a mild game in the Jaguars’ 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. He made a pair of tackles.

For the year, Wingard lays claim to 28 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception for 8-4 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars travel to Cleveland in Week 14.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell recorded a fine game in the Broncos’ 22-17 loss at Houston. He logged a pair of tackles.

On the year, Purcell has 13 tackles, three quarterback hits, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery for 6-6 Denver.

The Broncos travel to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.