Pokes in the Pros: Week 14

LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming student-athlete Carl Granderson has consistently etched his name across various statistical categories this season while playing for New Orleans. This trend continued Sunday as Granderson delivered a good performance against Carolina, contributing five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit in a commanding 28-6 victory.

His season totals now stand at 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for the 6-7 New Orleans team.

Granderson was not the sole former Wyoming football player making headlines for his professional franchise. The following is a breakdown of notable performances by former University of Wyoming players during Week 14.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson exhibited a strong performance in the Bengals’ 34-14 triumph over Indianapolis, securing 10 tackles and one pass defended. With a season total of 107 tackles, ranking 15th in the league, Wilson has also amassed four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended, and three quarterback hits for the 7-6 Cincinnati team.

The Bengals are set to host Minnesota in Week 15

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen displayed resilience in the Bills’ 20-17 victory over Kansas City, completing 23 of 42 passes for 233 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Additionally, he carried the ball 10 times for a total of 32 yards, scoring once. Allen’s season statistics include 318 passing completions on 475 attempts for 3,447 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He has added 374 rushing yards on 72 carries with 10 scores for the 7-6 Buffalo team.

The Bills are slated to host Dallas in Week 15.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson had a commendable performance in the 49ers’ 28-16 victory over Seattle, contributing four tackles. His season totals include 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit for the 10-3 San Francisco team.

The 49ers will be on the road against Arizona in Week 15.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell delivered a solid performance in the Broncos’ 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording one tackle and one quarterback hit. Throughout the season, Purcell has accumulated 14 tackles, four quarterback hits, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery for the 7-6 Denver team.

The Broncos will travel to Detroit in Week 15.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard displayed a good effort in the Jaguars’ 31-27 loss at Cleveland, contributing three tackles and one forced fumble. His season totals stand at 31 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception for the 8-5 Jacksonville team.

The Jaguars are set to host Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps delivered one of his standout performances of the season in the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to Minnesota, accumulating six tackles and one pass defended. His season totals include 53 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended for the 5-8 Las Vegas team.

The Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.