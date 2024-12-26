Pokes in the Pros: Week 15 & 16 Recap

LARAMIE — Over the last two weeks, former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has continued to solidify his case as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. In Week 15, Allen shined in Buffalo’s 37-31 win over Detroit, completing 23-of-34 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns while adding 68 rushing yards and two scores on 11 carries. In Week 16, Allen led the Bills to a 24-21 comeback win over New England, throwing for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 30 yards.

For the season, Allen has completed 291-of-456 passes for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 514 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries. The Bills, now 12-3, remain in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed as they prepare to host the New York Jets in Week 17.

Here’s a recap of the other former Wyoming Cowboys and their contributions during Weeks 15 and 16:

Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints)

Granderson showcased his versatility in Week 15, logging six tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss, in a narrow 20-19 loss to Washington. In Week 16, he added three tackles during a 34-0 loss at Green Bay.

For the season, Granderson has totaled 53 tackles, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 13 quarterback hits. The Saints, now 5-10, host Las Vegas in Week 17.

Tashaun Gipson (San Francisco 49ers)

Gipson had his most productive game of the season in Week 15, recording three tackles and a pass defended during a 12-6 loss to the Rams. However, he didn’t register any stats in Week 16 against Miami.

For the season, Gipson has three tackles and one pass defended. San Francisco, now 6-9, hosts Detroit in Week 17.

Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Wingard didn’t record any stats in Week 15 but bounced back in Week 16 with one tackle and a season-high three passes defended in Jacksonville’s 19-14 loss to Las Vegas.

For the season, Wingard has two tackles and three passes defended. The Jaguars, now 3-12, host Tennessee in Week 17.

Chad Muma (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Muma didn’t record any stats in Weeks 15 or 16. He remains at 31 tackles for the season as Jacksonville prepares to host Tennessee in Week 17.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum did not see action in Weeks 15 or 16. For the season, he has played in six games, participating in 33 snaps, with most of his contributions coming on special teams. Denver, now 9-6, travels to Cincinnati in Week 17.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch remains on the Saints’ practice squad and has not been elevated this season.

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson’s season ended in Week 14 when he was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He finished the year with 104 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four quarterback hits.

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders)

Epps suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3. He concluded his season with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.