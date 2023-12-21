Pokes in the Pros: Week 15

LARAMIE — Andrew Wingard gave the Wyoming Cowboys good publicity during Sunday Night Football. Not only did the former University of Wyoming football player shout out his alma mater during pre-game introductions, but he also put together a career night.

Wingard piled up a team-high 11 tackles in the Jaguars’ 23-7 loss to Baltimore. For the season, he has 42 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception for 8-6 Jacksonville.

Wingard wasn’t the only former Wyoming student-athlete to perform well for his National Football League franchise. Below is a list of the Pokes and how they did in Week 15.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen didn’t have to do much in the Bills’ 31-10 win over Dallas. He went 7-15 passing for 94 yards with one touchdown. Allen had eight carries with 24 yards and one score.

For the season, he is 325-490 passing for 3,541 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 picks. Allen has added 398 yards rushing on 80 carries with 11 scores for 8-6 Buffalo.

The Bills travel to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson had a nice game in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Minnesota. He recorded seven tackles and one quarterback hit.

For the season, Wilson is 15th in the league with 114 tackles. He also has four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defended and four quarterback hits for 8-6 Cincinnati.

The Bengals travel to Pittsburgh in Week 16.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall had a solid game in the Raiders’ 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He made three tackles.

On the year, Hall has 20 tackles for 6-8 Las Vegas.

The Raiders travel to Kansas City in Week 16.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson once again stuffed the stat sheet in the Saints’ 24-6 win over the New York Giants. He racked up three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit.

For the season, Granderson has 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for 7-7 New Orleans.

The Saints travel to the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson registered a decent game in the 49ers’ 45-29 win at Arizona. He made three tackles.

For the season, Gipson has 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit for 11-3 San Francisco.

The 49ers host the Ravens in Week 16.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell pieced together one of his better games this season in the Broncos’ 42-17 loss at Detroit. He boasted three tackles and one quarterback hit.

On the year, Purcell has 17 tackles, five quarterback hits, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery for 7-7 Denver.

The Broncos host the Patriots in Week 16.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps didn’t have many stats in the Raiders’ 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He made one tackle and had one pass defended.

For the season, Epps has logged 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended for the 6-8 Raiders.

The Raiders travel to Kansas City in Week 16.