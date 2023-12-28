Pokes in the Pros: Week 16

LARAMIE — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are fighting to make it back to the NFL playoffs with a late-season push. They kept their playoff hopes alive last week when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22. Allen performed well passing 15-21 for 237 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Allen also ran the ball five times for 15 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, Allen is 340-511 passing, for 3,778 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. On the ground, he has 85 rushes for 413 yards and 13 scores for the 9-6 Bills.

Next week they will face New England.

Allen wasn’t the only former Poke to perform well for his franchise. Below is a list of former Cowboys and how they did in Week 16.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson had a great game despite the Bengals’ 34-11 loss to the Steelers. He had 11 tackles.

For the season, the Casper native has 125 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions for the 8-7 Bengals.

The Bengals travel to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a big game in the Saints’ 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had eight tackles and one sack.

For the season, Granderson has 73 tackles, 8.5 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for 7-8 New Orleans.

The Saints travel to Tamba Bay to face the Buccaneers in Week 17.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson registered a decent game in the 49ers’ 33-19 Christmas day loss to the Ravens. He made seven tackles.

For the season, Gipson has 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit for 11-4 San Francisco.

The 49ers face the Washington Commanders in Week 17.