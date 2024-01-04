Pokes in the Pros: Week 17

LARAMIE — In the NFL, stats often don’t paint the whole picture. That could be said with how Josh Allen has performed this year. Allen has put Buffalo in a playoff position when one month ago that didn’t seem likely. The former University of Wyoming student-athlete hasn’t lit up the scoreboard, but his grit, skill, and leadership have elevated the Bills to a pair of wins and a chance at the AFC East title going into the final week of the regular season.

In a 27-21 Week 17 victory over New England, Allen was 15-for-30 for 169 yards and one pick. He tacked on 44 yards on 11 carries with two scores.

For the season, Allen is 355-for-541 for 3,947 yards with 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has added 457 yards on 96 rushes with 15 scores for 10-6 Buffalo.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Allen wasn’t the only former Wyoming football player to perform well for his National Football League franchise. Below is a list of former Pokes and how they did during Week 17.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Courtesy of bengals.com

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson did pretty much all he could to keep the Bengals in the playoff race. He performed solidly at Kansas City. He recorded five tackles in a 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

For the season, Wilson ranks 15th in the NFL with 130 tackles. He has five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, eight passes defended, and four quarterback hits for 8-8 Cincinnati.

The Bengals close out the regular season at home against Cleveland.

Courtesy of neworleanssaints.com

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a very mild game in a 23-13 victory at Tampa Bay. Granderson logged one tackle against the Buccaneers.

For the season, Granderson owns 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for 8-8 New Orleans.

The Saints close out the regular season at home against the Falcons.

Courtesy of 49ers.com

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson had an average game in a 27-10 win at Washington.

Gipson registered two tackles against the Commanders.

For the season, Gipson has 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit for 12-4 San Francisco.

The 49ers close out the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Rams.