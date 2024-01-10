Pokes in the Pros: Week 18 

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming fans have a pair of players to follow during the National Football League postseason. Former Cowboys Josh Allen and Tashaun Gipson each helped their franchise reach the postseason with a top-two seed.

Gipson and the 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a bye during the upcoming Wild Card Weekend. Allen and the Bills, after winning five straight, earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC and host Pittsburgh on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Those are the two former Wyoming student-athletes whose seasons continue. Below is a list of all the former Pokes and how they finished out the 2023-24 regular season.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen endured a roller coaster of a final regular season game in the Bills’ 21-14 victory at Miami. He was 30-for-38 for 359 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen added 15 carries totaling 67 yards with one fumble.

He finished the regular season with a 66.5 completion percentage, going 385-579 with 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Allen also ran for 524 yards on 111 carries and 15 scores.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson didn’t play in the 49ers’ season finale, which had no bearing on their postseason standing.

He heads into the postseason having registered 60 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, and one quarterback hit for 12-5 San Francisco.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson completed his 2023-24 season with another strong performance. He logged five tackles and one pass defended in the Bengals’ 31-14 victory over Cleveland.

Wilson finished with 135 tackles, which ranked 15th in the league. He also logged five tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defended, and four quarterback hits for 9-8 Cincinnati.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a career year and stuffed the stat sheet in the final regular season game. He recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in the Saints’ 48-17 victory over Atlanta.

Granderson finished with 78 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for 9-8 New Orleans. He was also fourth in Edge Run Stop Win Rate Rankings according to ESPN.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ season finale, a 28-20 loss at Tennessee.

He finished the season with 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, and an interception for 9-8 Jacksonville.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell put forth a solid performance in the Broncos’ season finale. He made three tackles and one tackle for loss in Denver’s 27-14 loss at Las Vegas.

Purcell finished the year with 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery for 8-9 Denver.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps enjoyed a good game in the Raiders’ season finale. He piled up eight tackles in Las Vegas’ 27-14 victory over Denver.

Epps finished with 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended for the 8-9 Raiders.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall didn’t record a stat in the Raiders’ season finale against Denver.

He finished the year with 20 tackles for the Raiders.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ season finale.

Muma completed the year with 15 tackles for 9-8 Jacksonville.