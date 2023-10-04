Pokes in the Pros: Week 4

LARAMIE – Plenty of former University of Wyoming football players logged a successful game during Week 4 of the National Football League. It wasn’t just a stout performance from Josh Allen, but it was Chad Muma bursting onto the scene with his best game of the season and the ever-steady play of Tashaun Gipson on one of the league’s best teams.

Below is a list of the former UW student-athletes and how they did in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma boasted his best game of the season, and it wasn’t even close, for Jacksonville on Sunday in London. After starting for the first time this season, he was second on the team in tackles with a season-high seven to go alongside two passes defended in the Jaguars’ 23-7 victory over Atlanta.

Muma now has nine tackles on the season for 2-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars remain in London and battle Buffalo in Week 5.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen was on point in Buffalo’s authoritative 48-20 victory over Miami. He went 21-for-25 for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He added four rushes for 17 yards and one score.

Allen became just the second player ever to have a game where he threw for north of 300 yards, had at least four touchdown passes, rushed for one score, and logged a quarterback rating of 158.3. For the season, Allen is 101-for-135 for 1,058 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

The 3-1 Bills play Jacksonville in London during Week 5.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson had a mild day, in comparison to what he’s done this season, Sunday in the Bengals’ 27-3 loss at Tennessee. He recorded four tackles.

Wilson has started all four games for the 1-3 Bengals. He’s registered 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions on the season.

The Bengals travel to Arizona in Week 5.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson backed up his strongest game of the season with another stout performance Sunday in the 49ers’ 35-16 victory over Arizona. He boasted five tackles.

Gipson, who has started all four games, now has 15 tackles for 4-0 San Francisco.

The 49ers host Dallas in Week 5.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had another successful game in New Orleans’ 27-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He carded four tackles.

Granderson, who has started all four games, lays claim to 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and one forced fumble this season.

The 2-2 Saints travel to New England in Week 5.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps keeps consistently putting up good games for Las Vegas. He registered four tackles in the Raiders’ 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Epps, who has started all four games, has recorded 19 tackles and two tackles for losses for the 1-3 Raiders.

Las Vegas hosts Green Bay in Week 5.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard, like Muma, recorded his best game of the season for Jacksonville in London. He had two tackles in the Jaguars’ 23-7 win over the Falcons.

Wingard owns four tackles on the season for the 2-2 Jaguars.

Jacksonville stays in London to play Buffalo in Week 5.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell didn’t log a stat Sunday in the Broncos’ 31-28 victory at Chicago. He lays claim to three tackles and two quarterback hits this season for 1-3 Denver.

The Broncos host the New York Jets in Week 5.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall didn’t play in Las Vegas’ 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He currently has DEV status.

Las Vegas hosts Green Bay in Week 5.