Pokes in the Pros: Week 5

LARAMIE – Tashaun Gipson’s final season with the University of Wyoming football team was in 2011. He had exhausted his collegiate eligibility, and in 2012 he took aim at the National Football League but had to do so the hard way. He wasn’t drafted high, or at all for that matter, meaning he needed to earn a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. Gipson did so with the Cleveland Browns, and that jumpstarted a career that has spanned 13 seasons.

On Sunday night, in primetime, Gipson showed he still has it. The 33-year-old reeled in his 33rd career interception, to go alongside two tackles, in San Francisco’s 42-10 victory over Dallas.

Gipson, who has started all five games, has 17 tackles on the season for the 5-0 49ers. His 33 picks are third among active players.

Gipson is just one of many former Cowpokes who showed well during Week 5 of the NFL season.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson had a great performance in the Saints’ 34-0 victory against New England, amassing four tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two quarterback hits.

Having played all five games, Granderson boasts 17 tackles, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and one forced fumble for the 3-2 New Orleans team.

In Week 6, the Saints are slated to play in Houston.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson had a strong game in the Bengals’ 34-20 victory at Arizona. He ended with nine tackles which was second on the team and one pass defended.

Wilson has registered 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions this season for the 2-3 Cincinnati team.

The Bengals host the Seahawks in Week 6.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma logged another solid game in the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over Buffalo in London. In the second week of his stay in London, he made four tackles.

Muma now has 13 tackles for the 3-2 Jags.

Jacksonville hosts Indianapolis in Week 6.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen played well, albeit in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville, on Sunday in London. He went 27-for-40 for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also was the leading rusher with four totaling for 14 yards with another score.

For the season, Allen’s passing stats are 128-for-175 for 1,407 yards with 11 touchdowns and five picks. He also has 120 yards on 20 carries with three scores.

Buffalo hosts the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps made his fifth consecutive start in the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over Green Bay. He recorded one tackle.

Epps has 20 tackles and two tackles for losses for the 2-3 Raiders.

Las Vegas hosts New England in Week 6.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall played for the first time this season in the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over Green Bay. He performed well, registering four tackles, for 2-3 Las Vegas.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over Buffalo in London.

Wingard owns four tackles on the season for 3-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host Indianapolis in Week 5.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell logged a solid game in the Broncos’ 31-21 loss to the New York Jets. He had a pair of tackles and one pass defended.

Purcell lays claim to five tackles, two quarterback hits and one pass defended for 1-4 Denver.

The Broncos travel to Kansas City for Thursday Night Football.