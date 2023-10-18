Pokes in the Pros: Week 6

LARAMIE — It’s a tale of former Wyoming football stars making their mark in the National Football League as Week 6 unfolds. In a week filled with standout performances, Tyler Hall’s journey from DEV list to defensive starter is turning heads in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, other former Wyoming student-athletes are leaving their mark on the field for various NFL franchises.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

The former University of Wyoming cornerback took the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 after spending the first four weeks on the Developmental/Inactive (DEV) list. He’s proven his worth, contributing 10 tackles in a pair of victories for the Raiders, including a standout performance against New England in Week 6.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders use Hall going forward as he has been a stud for them filling in the nickel corner spot that opened up due to injury.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson recorded another busy day in the Bengals’ 17-13 victory over Seattle. He led the Bengals with 11 tackles, a season-high, to go alongside two tackles for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit.

On the season, Wilson has registered 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack, and one quarterback hit for 3-3 Cincinnati.

Wilson is the only linebacker in the NFL with 7 or more interceptions and five or more sacks since he entered the league back in 2020.

The Bengals are on a bye for Week 7.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen played relatively well in the Bills’ ugly 14-9 win over the New York Giants. He was 19-for-30 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

For the season, Allen is 147-for-205 passing, for 1,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and six picks. He also has 131 yards rushing on 22 carries with three scores for the 4-2 Bills.

The Bills travel to New England in Week 7.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps logged another start in the Raiders’ 21-17 win over New England. He finished with two tackles.

Epps boasts 22 tackles and two tackles for loss this season for the 3-3 Raiders.

Las Vegas travels to Chicago for Week 7.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson enjoyed a fruitful day in the Saints’ 20-13 loss at Houston. He recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit.

On the season, Granderson has 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and one forced fumble for the 3-3 Saints.

Granderson and the Saints will host Chad Muma and Andrew Wingard from Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Wingard has five tackles on the season for the 4-2 Jaguars.

The Jaguars travel to New Orleans for Thursday Night Football.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 37-20 victory over Indianapolis.

Muma has 13 tackles for 4-2 Jacksonville.

Muma and Wingard both will travel to New Orleans for Thursday Night Football.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson logged a solid performance in the 49ers’ 19-17 loss at Cleveland. He had three tackles. He also had a pass breakup late in the game that was called for a hit on a defenseless receiver that many thought was controversial.

Gipson has recorded 20 tackles and one interception this year for San Francisco who now sits at 5-1 after the loss.

The 49ers travel to Minnesota for Monday Night Football.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell registered a solid game in the Broncos’ 19-8 loss at Kansas City. He had a pair of tackles and one pass defended for the second consecutive week.

Purcell lays claim to seven tackles, three quarterback hits, and two passes defended for 1-5 Denver.