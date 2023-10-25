Pokes in the Pros: Week 7

LARAMIE — Andrew Wingard has had a slow start to his fifth year in the National Football League. The former University of Wyoming safety had only five tackles going into Jacksonville’s game at New Orleans.

Against the Saints on Thursday Night Football, Wingard matched his season output in one contest. He recorded five tackles in the Jaguars’ 31-24 victory to give him 10 tackles as we approach mid-season.

Andrew Wingard wasn’t the only former Wyoming student-athlete to log a successful performance this past week. Below is a list of the former Pokes and how they showed for their respective NFL franchises.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell logged his best game of the season in the Broncos’ 19-17 victory over Green Bay. He had three tackles on Sunday.

On the year, Purcell has 10 tackles, three quarterback hits, and two passes defended for 2-5 Denver.

The Broncos host Kansas City in Week 8.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen played well in the Bills’ 29-25 loss at New England where he almost led a comeback. He was 27-for-41 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen also ran it seven times totaling 17 yards with one score.

For the season, Allen is 174-for-246 for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven picks. He also has 148 yards on 29 carries with four scores for 4-3 Buffalo.

The Bills travel to Tampa Bay for Thursday Night Football.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson enjoyed another great game in the Saints’ 31-24 loss to Jacksonville. He boasted six tackles and one tackle for loss.

In 2023, Granderson has had a breakout year with 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits, and one forced fumble for 3-4 New Orleans.

The Saints travel to Indianapolis in Week 8.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps enjoyed a strong day in the Raiders’ 30-12 loss at Chicago. He carded five tackles.

Epps has 27 tackles and two tackles for loss this season for the 3-4 Raiders.

Las Vegas travels to Detroit for Monday Night Football.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson logged an average performance in the 49ers’ 22-17 loss at Minnesota. He had two tackles.

This season, Gipson has 22 tackles and one interception for 5-2 San Francisco.

The 49ers host Cincinnati in Week 8.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 31-24 victory at New Orleans.

Muma has 13 tackles this season for 5-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars travel to Pittsburgh in Week 8.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall didn’t record a stat in the Raiders’ 30-12 loss at Chicago.

For the season, Hall had 10 tackles for 3-4 Las Vegas.

The Raiders travel to Detroit for Monday Night Football.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson and the 3-3 Bengals were on a bye in Week 7.

For the year, Logan has recorded 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Cincinnati travels to San Francisco in Week 8.