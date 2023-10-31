Pokes in the Pros: Week 8

LARAMIE — Former Pokes linebacker Logan Wilson had perhaps his best game as a National League Football player when Cincinnati desperately needed someone to step up back in Week 3. The Bengals who started off this year slow, were in search of their first win of the season. Wilson recorded two interceptions in a defensive win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Just a month later, the Bengals have completely turned their season around, sitting at 4-3, and Wilson is still playing at an extremely high level. The Casper native had another interception and a team-high 11 tackles this week in Cincinnati’s decisive 31-17 victory at San Francisco.

Wilson has logged 57 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack and one quarterback hit this season.

Wilson isn’t the only former Wyoming student-athlete making an impact with his NFL franchise. Below is a list of the former Pokes and how they performed in Week 8.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard backed up his strongest game of the season with an even better one in Jacksonville’s 20-10 victory at Pittsburgh. He posted a season-high six tackles with two passes defended and one interception.

On the year, Wingard has 16 tackles, two passes defended and an interception for 6-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are on a bye in Week 9.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson continues to have a fantastic season, as the Saints won at Indianapolis, 38-27. He boasted six tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and three quarterback hits.

In 2023, Granderson has recorded 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and one forced fumble for 4-4 New Orleans.

He is on pace to reach double digit sacks this year and has already matched his sack total from a year ago which is his best total to date.

The Saints host Chicago in Week 9.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen played well in the Bills’ 24-18 victory over Tampa Bay during Thursday Night Football. He was 31-for-40 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Allen also ran it seven times totaling 41 yards with one score.

For the season, Allen is 205-for-286 on his passing attempts for 2,165 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight picks. He also has 189 yards rushing on 36 carries with five scores for 5-3 Buffalo.

The Bills travel to Cincinnati for Sunday Night Football.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell put on a decent game in the Broncos’ 24-9 win over Kansas City. He recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit.

On the year, Purcell has 11 tackles, four quarterback hits and two passes defended for 3-5 Denver.

The Broncos are on a bye for Week 9.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps arguably had his best game of the season in the Raiders’ 26-14 loss at Detroit. He piled up a season-high nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

For the season, Epps has 36 tackles and three tackles for loss for 3-5 Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the New York Giants in Week 9.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 20-10 win at Pittsburgh.

Muma has 13 tackles this season for 6-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are idle in Week 9.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson registered a very strong game in San Francisco’s 31-17 loss to Cincinnati. He piled up a season-high eight tackles and one tackle for loss from the free safety position.

This season, Gipson has 30 tackles and one interception for 5-3 San Francisco.

The 49ers are on a bye for Week 9.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall didn’t record a stat in the Raiders’ 26-12 loss at Detroit.

For the season, Hall owns 10 tackles for 3-5 Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the New York Giants in Week 9.