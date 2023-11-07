Pokes in the Pros: Week 9

LARAMIE — Carl Granderson was rewarded for his solid career with a lucrative contract extension a couple of months ago. Very impressive for an undrafted player.

This season, Granderson has been a consistent force for the 5-4 Saints. He’s recorded at least four tackles in each of the last seven games, which included a strong performance in New Orleans’ 24-17 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Granderson had five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit against the Bears.

This season, he has 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Granderson isn’t the only former Poke making a sizable impact with his NFL franchise. Below is a list of the former Wyoming student-athletes and how they performed in Week 9.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson enjoyed a fruitful game in the Bengals’ 24-18 win over Buffalo. He piled up eight tackles.

For the season, Wilson has registered 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, five passes defended and one quarterback hit.

Cincinnati hosts Houston in Week 10.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps had another strong game in the Raiders’ 30-6 victory over the New York Giants. He had four tackles.

For the season, Epps has 40 tackles and three tackles for loss for 4-5 Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the New York Jets in Week 10.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen played alright in the Bills’ 24-18 loss at Cincinnati. He was 26-for-38 for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Allen also ran it eight times totaling 77 yards with one score.

For the season, Allen is 231-for-324 passing for 2,423 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine picks. He also has 266 yards rushing on 44 carries with six scores for 5-4 Buffalo.

The Bills host Denver on Monday Night Football.

Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders

Hall didn’t record a stat in the Raiders’ 30-6 victory over the New York Giants. For the season, Hall owns 10 tackles for 4-5 Las Vegas.

The Raiders host the New York Jets in Week 10.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard and the Jaguars were on a bye week. On the year, he has 16 tackles, two passes defended, and an interception for 6-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host San Francisco in Week 10.

Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos

Purcell and the Broncos were on a bye week. On the year, he lays claim to 11 tackles, four quarterback hits, and two passes defended for 3-5 Denver.

The Broncos travel to Buffalo for Monday Night Football.

Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers

Gipson and the 49ers were on a bye week. For the season, he’s logged 30 tackles and one interception for 5-3 San Francisco.

The 49ers travel to Jacksonville in Week 10.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma and the Jaguars were on a bye week. He has 13 tackles this season for 6-2 Jacksonville.

The Jaguars host San Francisco in Week 10.