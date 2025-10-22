Pokes in the Pros: Wilson Shows Leadership in Difficult Situation

LARAMIE — Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson made headlines this week after Cincinnati announced plans to reduce his snaps in favor of a rookie. Instead of letting the news affect him, Wilson handled it like a pro, mentoring his young teammate and making an impact when given the opportunity. He finished with four tackles and a pass defended in the Bengals’ 33-31 victory over Pittsburgh. Through seven weeks, Wilson owns 41 tackles, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for 3-4 Cincinnati.

Check out how the other former Wyoming Cowboys did in the NFL last week below.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

One former Cowboy made his season debut this week. Frank Crum, a Laramie native, saw his first NFL action in Denver’s 33-32 comeback win over the New York Giants. Crum played eight total snaps, five on offense and three on special teams, helping the Broncos improve to 5-2 heading into a Week 8 matchup against Dallas.

Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Andrew Wingard continued his steady play for Jacksonville, notching five tackles and a pass defended in the Jaguars’ 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran safety now has 39 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, three passes defended, and a quarterback hit on the season for 4-3 Jacksonville, which will rest during its Week 8 bye.

Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints)

Carl Granderson bounced back with a solid effort in New Orleans’ 26-14 loss at Chicago, recording three tackles. The defensive end now sits at 30 tackles, 4.5 sacks (tied for 15th in the NFL), six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for the 1-6 Saints, who host Tampa Bay next.

Chad Muma (Indianapolis Colts)

Chad Muma and the Colts stayed hot with a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Though Muma didn’t record a stat, he continues to contribute on special teams for a 6-1 Indianapolis squad that will host Tennessee in Week 8.

Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles)

Marcus Epps did not record a stat in Philadelphia’s 28-22 win over Minnesota, keeping his season total at four tackles for the 5-2 Eagles, who will host the New York Giants next week.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Josh Allen and the Bills were idle in Week 7. The Buffalo quarterback remains at 1,397 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 254 rushing yards and three scores for 4-2 Buffalo, which will travel to Carolina in Week 8.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Treyton Welch remains on the New Orleans practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.