Pokes in the Pros: Wingard Helps Propel Jaguars to Top of AFC

LARAMIE — It might be premature to call it a changing of the guard in the AFC, but Andrew Wingard and the Jacksonville Jaguars made a convincing case on Monday night.

The Jaguars rallied twice — including a final comeback with under two minutes left — to stun three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City, 31-28. The win pushed Jacksonville to 4-1, tying them atop the AFC with Buffalo and Indianapolis, both of which also feature former Wyoming Cowboys on their rosters.

Wingard delivered another impressive performance in the primetime spotlight, tallying seven tackles and one quarterback hit. His season totals now stand at 29 tackles, one interception, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hit.

Here’s how the rest of the Wyoming alumni fared in Week 5:

Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints)

Granderson turned in a strong outing during New Orleans’ 26-14 win over the Giants, recording six tackles and one quarterback hit. For the season, he has 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks (tied for seventh in the NFL), six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for the 1-4 Saints. They’ll host New England in Week 6.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Allen put up solid numbers despite Buffalo’s 23-20 loss to New England. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing nine times for 53 yards. On the year, Allen is 107-for-152 for 1,217 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 212 rushing yards and three scores on 40 carries for the 4-1 Bills, who travel to Atlanta for “Monday Night Football.”

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson had one of his best performances of the season, matching the team-high and setting his season-high with eight tackles in Cincinnati’s 37-24 loss to Detroit. He also added a fumble recovery. For the season, he has 33 tackles, three passes defended and one fumble recovery for the 2-3 Bengals, who head to Green Bay in Week 6.

Chad Muma (Indianapolis Colts)

Muma appeared in his third game of the season, recording one tackle in the Colts’ dominant 40-6 win over Las Vegas. He now has four tackles on the year for the 4-1 Colts, who host Arizona in Week 6.

Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles)

Epps didn’t record a stat in the Eagles’ 21-17 loss to Philadelphia. He remains at two tackles on the season for the 4-1 Eagles, who visit the Giants on “Thursday Night Football.”

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum was inactive once again in Denver’s 21-17 win at Philadelphia and has yet to be activated this season.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch remains on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated this season.