Pokes in the Pros: Wingard Shines as Jaguars Stay in Playoff Hunt

LARAMIE — The Jacksonville Jaguars remain squarely in the AFC playoff picture, and Andrew Wingard continues to be a driving force behind their success. The former University of Wyoming safety matched his season-high with nine tackles and added a pass defended in Sunday’s 36-29 loss at Houston.

Wingard has been a steady presence on defense this season, starting every game for 5-4 Jacksonville after battling injuries a year ago. He now has 54 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, four passes defended and one quarterback hit through 10 weeks. The Jaguars will look to get back on track when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Josh Allen posted solid numbers in Buffalo’s 30-13 loss at Miami, completing 28 of 40 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added 31 rushing yards on four carries. On the season, Allen has completed 185 of 263 passes for 2,139 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions, while rushing for 311 yards and seven scores. The Bills return home to face Tampa Bay in Week 11.

Carl Granderson contributed one tackle in New Orleans’ 17-7 win over Carolina. The former Cowboy has been a consistent performer up front, totaling 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for 2-8 New Orleans. The Saints are idle in Week 11.

Frank Crum remained active for the fourth straight game as Denver edged Las Vegas, 10-7. The Laramie native saw action on seven snaps — two on offense and five on special teams. Crum has appeared in 35 total snaps this season (11 on offense, 24 on special teams) for the 8-2 Broncos, who host Kansas City in Week 11.

Logan Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys were idle in Week 10. Before being traded from Cincinnati, Wilson had recorded 46 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery. He’ll make his debut for 3-5-1 Dallas when they face Las Vegas on Monday Night Football.

Marcus Epps remained on injured reserve and did not play in Philadelphia’s 10-7 win at Green Bay. The veteran safety has six tackles this season for the 7-2 Eagles, who host Detroit on Sunday Night Football.

Chad Muma rejoined the Indianapolis Colts on their practice squad before their 31-25 victory over Atlanta in Germany. Muma has five tackles across five games played this year for the 8-2 Colts, who are idle in Week 11.

Treyton Welch continues to develop on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season.