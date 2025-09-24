Pokes in the Pros: Wingard’s Hot Start Continues

Andrew Wingard returning an interception against the Bengals in week 2. NFL photo from jaguars.com

LARAMIE — The Jacksonville Jaguars are already rewriting the story of their season, and Andrew Wingard has played a key role in the turnaround. After struggling last year, Jacksonville already has two wins in the first three weeks, matching half of last season’s total. Wingard contributed six tackles in a 17-10 win over Houston, bringing his season totals to 17 tackles and one interception for the 2-1 Jaguars, who head to San Francisco in Week 4.

Here’s how the rest of the Wyoming alumni fared in Week 3:

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Allen was sharp in Buffalo’s 31-21 win over Miami, completing 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns while adding 25 rushing yards. On the year, he’s 69-for-99 for 755 yards and five passing scores, with 114 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. He’s led the Bills to a 3-0 start, steering an offense that ranks first in the NFL at 420 yards per game. Buffalo hosts New Orleans in Week 4.

Carl Granderson (New Orleans Saints)

Granderson had a quieter outing in New Orleans’ 44-13 loss at Seattle, finishing with two tackles. Despite that, his season totals remain strong: 15 tackles, 3.5 sacks – tied for fifth-most in the league – four tackles for loss, two passes defended and four quarterback hits. The 0-3 Saints travel to Buffalo in Week 4.

Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Wilson added five tackles in Cincinnati’s 48-10 loss at Minnesota. Through three games, he has 20 tackles and three passes defended. The 2-1 Bengals head to Denver for Monday Night Football.

Marcus Epps (Philadelphia Eagles)

Epps registered his first tackle of the season during Philadelphia’s 33-26 victory over the Rams. He has played in all three games for the 3-0 Eagles, who travel to Tampa Bay in Week 4.

Chad Muma (Indianapolis Colts)

Muma was inactive in the Colts’ 41-20 win at Tennessee. For the season, he has appeared in one game and made one tackle for the 3-0 Colts, who visit the Rams in Week 4.

Frank Crum (Denver Broncos)

Crum remained inactive in Denver’s 23-20 loss at the Rams, his third straight week without an appearance.

Treyton Welch (New Orleans Saints)

Welch is still awaiting his first elevation from the practice squad.

