Pokes in the Pros: Wingard’s Leadership Helps Jags in OT

LARAMIE — Andrew Wingard has emerged as the tone-setter for Jacksonville’s defense, and Week 12 was his strongest performance yet. The former University of Wyoming safety led the Jaguars with 10 tackles in a 27–24 overtime victory at Arizona, marking the third straight game in which he has paced the team in tackles.

Wingard now owns 69 tackles on the season – ranking 56th in the NFL – along with one tackle for loss, one interception, six passes defended and one quarterback hit for the 7–4 Jaguars. Jacksonville heads to Tennessee in Week 13.

Below is a look at how all former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 12:

Logan Wilson – Dallas Cowboys

Wilson chipped in two tackles during Dallas’ 24–21 comeback win over Philadelphia. For the season, Wilson has recorded 50 tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery between his stints in Cincinnati and now 5–5–1 Dallas.

The Cowboys host Kansas City on Thanksgiving.

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Allen and the Bills came up short in a 23–19 loss at Houston. He finished 24-for-34 for 253 yards but threw two interceptions, and added 20 rushing yards on five carries. On the season, he is 228-for-327 for 2,709 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing 70 times for 371 yards and nine scores.

Buffalo travels to Pittsburgh in Week 13.

Carl Granderson – New Orleans Saints

Granderson tallied one tackle in New Orleans’ 24–10 loss at Atlanta. For the season, he has 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and six quarterback hits for the 2–9 Saints.

New Orleans travels to Miami in Week 13.

Frank Crum – Denver Broncos

Crum and the Broncos were idle in Week 12. He has logged 47 snaps this season, 34 on special teams and 13 on offense, for the 9–2 Broncos, who travel to Washington for Sunday Night Football.

Marcus Epps – Philadelphia Eagles

Epps did not play in Philadelphia’s 24–21 loss at Dallas and remains on injured reserve. He has six tackles on the season for the 8–3 Eagles, who host Chicago on Black Friday.

Chad Muma – Indianapolis Colts

Muma remains on the Colts’ practice squad. Indianapolis lost 23–20 in overtime at Kansas City. He has five tackles through five games for the 8–3 Colts, who host Houston in Week 13.

Treyton Welch – New Orleans Saints

Welch has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.