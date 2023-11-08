Pokes Shoot Lights Out in 104-56 Season Opener

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys had an impressive season opener in which they defeated Northern New Mexico with a score of 104-56.

Here are some key highlights from the game

Impressive Shooting Performance: Wyoming shot exceptionally well, with a 62% field goal percentage and a 57% three-point shooting percentage.

Looking Ahead

This Saturday the Pokes take on the Cal Poly Mustangs.