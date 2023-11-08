Pokes Shoot Lights Out in 104-56 Season Opener

LARAMIE – The Wyoming Cowboys had an impressive season opener in which they defeated Northern New Mexico with a score of 104-56.
Here are some key highlights from the game
- Impressive Shooting Performance: Wyoming shot exceptionally well, with a 62% field goal percentage and a 57% three-point shooting percentage.
- Strong Defensive Effort: The Cowboys played strong defense, holding the Eagles to a 33% field goal percentage.
- Many Debuts and Balanced Scoring: Eight players made their debuts for Wyoming, and all 11 players who saw action in the game managed to score.
- Sam Griffin’s Strong Debut: Guard Sam Griffin had an outstanding debut, contributing 23 points and reaching over 1,500 points in his collegiate career.
- Akuel Kot’s Scoring Prowess: Akuel Kot, a transfer, added 21 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, going 8-of-8. He had scored 20 or more points 20 times in the previous season at Fort Lewis College.
- Cam Manyawu’s Double-Double Debut: Cam Manyawu, in his first career game, recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, becoming the first player to achieve this feat in a season opener since 2018.
- Three-Pointers and Points in the Paint: The Cowboys made 13 three-pointers and scored 42 points in the paint, demonstrating their versatility on offense.
- Capitalizing on Turnovers: The team also capitalized on turnovers, scoring 28 points off 20 turnovers they forced.
- Dominant Second Half Performance: The second half saw the Cowboys opening with a 14-2 run to build a commanding lead of 62-36.
- Final Score and Next Opponent: The game ended with Wyoming securing a dominant victory with a final score of 104-56. Emannuel Taban led the Eagles with 15 points. The Cowboys will continue their season by hosting Cal Poly in the Arena-Auditorium for their next game.
Looking Ahead
This Saturday the Pokes take on the Cal Poly Mustangs.