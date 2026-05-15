Police Chief Clarifies Role Officers Played in Senior Prank

GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department Chief Shaun Sturlaugson is pushing back on social media claims that his officers allowed a group of Green River High School seniors inside the school to carry out a prank last night.

“There was just some miscommunication over whether or not they had permission to pull the prank,” Sturlaugson told SweetwaterNOW.

According to Sturlaugson, custodians discovered the students inside the school and called the police. Officers responded and made phone calls attempting to verify whether the students had permission to be there. He said miscommunication led officers to incorrectly believe the students did have permission to be there, after which some students re-entered the building.

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“It’s not that my officers went and allowed them in to do what happend,” Sturlaugson said.

Sturlaugson said the GRPD is still working through the details of the incident.