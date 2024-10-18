Political Forums and Debates Scheduled Next Week in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS – A series of political forums and debates will take place in Rock Springs next week, giving voters a chance to learn more about the positions candidates have in a multitude of political races.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and TRN Media will host candidate forums for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees candidates Monday, Oct. 21, at the White Mountain Library’s Grace Gasson Room from 6-8 p.m. The forum is open to the public and will be streamed on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page. The school board forum will also feature some questions written by Rock Springs High School students.

A second candidate forum takes place Tuesday, Oct. 22, amongst candidates for the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees, taking place from 6-8 p.m. at the White Mountain Library’s Grace Gasson room. It will also be streamed on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page and is open to the public.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wednesday, Oct. 23, the chamber of commerce will host debates for the contested Wyoming Legislature races for Senate District 12 and House District 60. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Kolb will face his Democratic opponent Kenilynn Zanetti in the Senate District 12 debate, while Republican nominee Marlene Brady faces Democrat Carmen Whitehead in the House District 60 debate. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the White Mountain Library’s Grace Gasson room.

Thursday will be the final night of debates as candidates for Rock Springs City Council’s Ward 1 seat participate. Incumbent Tim Robinson faces his opponent Rick Milonas at 6 p.m. at the White Mountain Library’s Grace Gasson room. Both debate nights will be streamed on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.

“We really appreciate those who give their time and their talents to put themselves out there for the community,” Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee said. “I believe all candidates, regardless of their political leanings, are looking to better our county and I appreciate that.”