Pony Express Re-Ride Reaches Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Pony Express Re-Ride is coming through Sweetwater County on Monday, June 16.

The horses and their riders will be stopping to change over in Granger mid-afternoon according to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. The first rider will leave Sacramento, California June 11 heading east, with the last rider scheduled to arrive in St. Joseph, Missouri June 21.

The Pony Express mochila being transferred from Liane Lamb’s mount, Leonard, who had just arrived in Granger during last year’s Pony Express Re-Ride, to Ridely, the pinto mare ridden by Jaden White. The mochila was an ingenious, time-saving arrangement. Mail and riders’ time cards were carried in four pockets – two to a side – called cantinas. Openings cut in the leather fit over the saddle horn and cantle. When a rider changed horses, the mochila was lifted off, placed on the saddle of a fresh horse, and the ride continued immediately. Each mochila carried up to 20 pounds of mail. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

The National Pony Express Association (NPEA) is a non-profit, all volunteer organization founded in 1977 headquartered in Pollock Pines, California. Each year 700 volunteer riders and their horses recreate the Pony Express’ ride over the entire cross-country distance. The route enters Sweetwater County two miles south of the old Dry Sandy stage station site and runs from Little Sandy, Big Sandy, Big Timber, the Lombard Ferry Site across the Green River, and from there to Granger.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Residents can follow the riders by scanning the QR code below. For more information about the NPEA, the Pony Express, and the 2025 Re-Ride, visit the NPEA website.