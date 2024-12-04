Pony Express Saddles Up for 23rd Annual Christmas Card Ride

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Pony Express will host their 23rd annual Christmas card ride on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The cards will be carried on horseback from the Green River Post Office to the Rock Springs Post Office. The cards are transferred through the county via mochilas, which are passed from rider to rider at different stations that are set up between Green River and Rock Springs.

Each card receives a special Pony Express stamp to certify it was carried as part of their ride.

The route uses segments of the Lincoln Highway along Interstate 80, which keeps riders off the busy interstate while also providing a more authentic imitation of what the Pony Express riders in 1860 would have experienced.

To have your card carried in the ride, all cards must have the correct postage and be ready to mail. The cards will be placed in the mochila after they have been stamped with the special Pony Express stamp.

The riders will leave the Green River Post Office at 11 a.m. Saturday. Cards will be accepted at the Green River Post Office no later than Friday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m.